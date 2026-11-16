Sonia Gandhi recalls fear of Indira, urges more youth to join politics

New Delhi, Nov 16 (IANS) In a candid and deeply personal reflection, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi opened up about her initial fear of her mother-in-law, Indira Gandhi, the motivations behind writing her new memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, and her call for the country's youth to actively step into politics.

Speaking extensively about her journey, Gandhi recalled that she was initially “terrified of Mrs Gandhi senior.”

Sharing an intimate detail from her early days, she noted that she struggled to address Indira as "Ma" or "Mummy" because, for her, there was only one mother—her own mother back in Italy.

Consequently, she used to look for ways to communicate without addressing her directly. However, as she grew closer to her, especially after the births of Rahul and Priyanka, her perspective changed.

She fondly noted that while Indira could occasionally display a fiery temper—prompting Rajiv and Sanjay to quietly wait out the storm—her demeanour transformed completely with the arrival of her grandchildren.

Reflecting on her entry into public life following the tragic assassination of her husband, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi shared how critics initially tried to dismiss her, telling her she did not belong and knew nothing. It was only after securing a significant electoral victory in 2004 that public opinion began to shift.

Strongly advocating for the next generation, Sonia Gandhi emphasised that more young people should come forward and enter politics, noting that they represent the true future of the country and must make their voices heard.

She also elaborated on why she finally chose to write her memoir. Naturally hesitant to express her inner feelings publicly, she credited the encouragement of Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and a dear friend, Manjulika Dubey, for helping her commit to the project.

She explained that a vast amount of narrative surrounding her family had been far removed from reality, prompting her to set the record straight and share her own story. The book navigates both profound grief—such as the assassinations of Indira and Rajiv Gandhi—and lighter moments, including meeting her husband and the birth of her children.

She even recounted amusing anecdotes, such as questioning why a priest was needed to name Rahul since she was unfamiliar with Indian naming traditions at the time.

Expressing gratitude for the overwhelming public reception, Gandhi said she was deeply touched by the love, book purchases, and reader feedback.

Addressing the mixed reactions and criticisms surrounding Belonging, she remarked that while some critics can be a bit harsh or unkind, others are refreshingly honest, saying precisely what they feel needs to be said.

--IANS

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