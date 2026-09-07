Sonam Khan shares major 70s throwback featuring her ‘Mamu’ Raza Murad: Some people never leave the heart

Mumbai, September 7 (IANS) Actress Sonam Khan took a trip down memory lane on Monday, as she shared a rare black-and-white picture from the 1970s, featuring her maternal uncle and veteran actor Raza Murad.

The actress shared the childhood picture on her social media, giving fans a glimpse into her family memories from her growing-up years in Bhopal.

In the picture, little Sonam can be seen standing between her family members, with Raza Murad posing alongside with them all.

Sharing the picture, Sonam wrote, “Life in ponytails, when love didn’t need reasons. With the most important men while growing up. Kabir Uncle, Munne Mamu and my Dad, here we are in Bhopal. Some people leave the frame, but never really leave the heart. 70s throwback, still living inside me.”

The picture prompted fans to ask about the people featured in it. One user specifically asked Sonam, “Who is Raza Murad ji to you?” Responding to the question, she simply wrote, “Mamu.”

In another response, when a user asked whether the man in the middle was her father, Sonam clarified that the person was Raza Murad, her “Mamu”, while her father was the man standing far right.

Talking about Raza Murad, the veteran actor, who is the son of character actor Murad, has been a familiar face in Hindi cinema for decades and has appeared in more than 250 films.

His career began with Ek Nazar in 1972, and he then went on to become known for his distinctive baritone and popular supporting and antagonist roles.

Raza Murad has been part of many acclaimed and commercially successful films, including Namak Haraam, Prem Rog, Ram Teri Ganga Maili, Khud-daar, Ram Lakhan, Tridev, Aankhen, Mohra, Gupt, Jodhaa Akbar and Padmaavat. He has also worked across television and regional cinema.

Sonam Khan, meanwhile, has been one of the popular faces of Hindi cinema in the late 1980s and early 1990s. She has also featured in films such as Tridev, Mitti Aur Sona, Kroadh, Ajooba, Fateh and Vishwatma.

–IANS

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