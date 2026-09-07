‘Bigg Boss 20’: Aamrapali Dubey says she doesn’t care about people bringing up her controversy

Mumbai, Sep 7 (IANS) Aamrapali Dubey, who has entered the 'Bigg Boss 20' house, says the reality show is less about expanding her stardom and more about allowing people to see the person behind the characters. The Bhojpuri star went on to say that she has faced only one controversy in her life and added that she does not care if fellow contestants bring it up inside the show.

Asked what Bigg Boss 20 gives her that her established career in Bhojpuri cinema couldn’t, Aamrapali told IANS: “I think Bigg Boss will give me a chance to show my real side to my audience, which they've never witnessed. I've always played certain roles and characters that were scripted. This time, it will be all real, and that's why Bigg Boss.”

She also spoke about showing her unfiltered side on the show, dealing with emotional vulnerability and the one controversy she says no longer bothers her.

Talking about entering Bigg Boss means admitting that Bhojpuri stardom alone isn't enough for the kind of national visibility one wants, she said: “When you are a Bhojpuri actor, trust me, I'm saying this from my first-hand experience, you're not just someone who's nationally known but globally known…”

“I'm very blessed that Bhojpuri is a language which is spoken in many parts of the world, maybe Fiji, Mauritius and so forth. There are Bhojpuri-speaking and understanding people living in the United States of America, the United Kingdom, almost every part that I know of,” added the actress, who has given out successful films in collaboration with star Nirahua.

The actress, who is known for her vibrant dance performances, added: “Luckily for our industry, the films that we make and the music videos that are made here very regularly are watched and heard everywhere. So it's not about the fan base in particular, but yes, to the existing fans, I would really like to show another side of me, which is the real side.”

So, what scares her more inside the house controversy, losing emotional control, or discovering that your popularity outside doesn't translate into votes?

The actress said: “I think votes and everything are something that is based on others. It is not something that I can control.”

“Being emotionally stable is something that is in my hands to control, and if I'm not able to do that, and if I end up being in a vulnerable position, that is more discomforting for me,” concluded the actress.

Talking about controversies, is she worried her fellow contestants might bring up inside the house, the actress said: “There's just one controversy that I've ever had in my whole life, and now I'm so used to it that I don't care about people bringing that up.”

--IANS

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