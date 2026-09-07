Satya Niketan building collapse: CM Rekha orders FIR against owner, strict action against negligent officials (Lead)

New Delhi, Sep 7 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday announced major action following the Satya Niketan building collapse, saying an FIR has been registered against the building owner and strict action will be taken against officials found guilty of negligence or oversight.

The Chief Minister also directed authorities to immediately seal buildings in Delhi having a fifth floor, as part of measures to prevent similar incidents.

Speaking to reporters, Gupta said the building was an old structure and its pillars had weakened after the basement became waterlogged, eventually leading to the collapse.

"It was a very old structure. The pillars weakened after the basement became waterlogged, leading to the collapse of the entire building. Action has already been taken in this case, and action will also be initiated against the building owner," she said.

Gupta said the building located immediately behind the collapsed structure had been completely evacuated and would be demolished as a precautionary measure.

"No public activity will be permitted in buildings that are not certified structurally safe. We will not allow students to reside in unsafe PG accommodations," Gupta said.

She added that students evacuated from the affected area had been provided accommodation and that the government was taking care of their needs and well-being. The government was also in direct contact with the parents of those affected by the tragedy.

"Strict action will be taken against any officials found guilty of negligence or oversight," she said.

The Chief Minister visited the site again on Monday morning to review security arrangements and the ongoing rescue and relief operations.

Following the incident, Gupta directed that an FIR be registered against the building owner and ordered strict action against MCD officials found responsible. She also instructed authorities to immediately seal buildings having a fifth floor and conduct intensive inspections of nearby PG accommodations and other buildings. She further said that any violations detected during the inspections will invite sealing action.

Meanwhile, Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said around 80 to 90 per cent of the debris had been cleared manually.

Speaking to reporters, Sirsa said, "Right now, it appears that about 80 to 90 per cent of the debris has been cleared manually. Because the adjacent building is in a dangerous zone, the situation is extremely challenging. Therefore, the NDRF is carrying out the work very methodically. The Honourable Chief Minister has instructed both the Commissioner and the Chief Secretary that all responsible officials—regardless of their rank—must be suspended immediately."

"Strict action must be taken. The students have been accommodated at different locations from here. Going forward, all public utilities will also have to provide a structural audit so that no one can arbitrarily gamble with the lives of children," he said.

--IANS

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