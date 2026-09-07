‘Bigg Boss 20’: Mahhi Vij didn’t leave her previous show for ‘BB 20’, decided to quit in January

Mumbai, Sep 7 (IANS) Popular television actress Mahhi Vij, who has entered ‘Bigg Boss 20’, has clarified that her exit from her previous show “Seher Hone Ko Hai’ was not linked to her participation in the Salman Khan-hosted reality show, saying she had decided to quit in January itself.

“I had quit the show long back, and this show came to me just 20 days back. So, it's not related at all. That exit wasn't sudden. I wanted to quit the show in January, but it was taking time, and I'm sure the creatives were not ready to leave me,” Mahhi told IANS.

She added: “And I was also not mentally prepared to leave the show because it's very close to my heart. But yes, I didn't leave the show for Bigg Boss.”

Upon joining the show, Mahhi said one should always try something new.

“Bigg Boss has been in each and everybody's (list)... You can say it's been the most-awaited show of the year, so I wanted to be part of it. I actually didn't want to be part of it. I love to watch it, but I don't know what made me take this decision to be part of it. And I'm really excited.”

Mahhi said that the rumours of her joining had been coming every year, but this time, she thought the time was right.

“And there's always the right time to do things. I mean, there's a time for everything. I think that time has come,” he said.

Describing herself and what to expect in the show, she said: “Mahhi, as a person, I am very kind-hearted. I'm very short-tempered also, at the same time. I'm very loving. I'm a friend of friends, but also an enemy of enemies.”

“I don't like to rub people the wrong way, and I don't want the same for myself. The rest, I don't know what will happen inside. Maybe a different Mahi will be seen.”

Talking about Bigg Boss being a platform for reviving careers, the former wife of Jay Bhanushali said: “So, nothing can revive your acting career? I could have done something else to revive my career, but yes, definitely, it also plays an important part in our lives.”

“It changes, and it has changed a lot of people. People we didn't know about earlier, we know about today. It really changes everyone's identity for good,” she said.

--IANS

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