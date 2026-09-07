September 07, 2026 10:58 AM हिंदी

Sergio Gor pitches for expanding opportunities for US businesses in India

Sergio Gor pitches for expanding opportunities for US businesses in India

New Delhi, Sep 7 (IANS) US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Monday said that he pitched expanding opportunities for American businesses in India and strengthening economic ties between the two countries.

"American innovation is a powerful force around the world," Gor said in a post on X after a discussion with Amazon executives on the company's India footprint and expanding opportunities for US business and strengthening US-India economic ties.

In addition, Gor -- who was in Bengaluru on Sunday -- also highlighted the broader economic partnership between the two countries.

"Across South India, our partnership is driving innovation, expanding investment and strengthening critical supply chains," he said in a post marking 250 years of American independence.

He also said US-India ties were gaining momentum in Karnataka across space technology, artificial intelligence and trade.

"Through initiatives like Pax Silica and TRUST, we are creating opportunities for American and Indian industry alike," Gor said after meeting Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

Apart from that, the US envoy also met Bengaluru South BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, saying the two discussed how the US-India partnership could continue to drive growth, innovation and opportunity.

Earlier in September, he stated that Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will travel to the United States later this month to attend the G20 Trade Ministers' Meeting and hold discussions on the ongoing bilateral trade deal negotiations.

In his address at the 66th Annual Session of the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA), Gor stated that India and the United States are working closely to strengthen their trade relationship and have made significant progress in negotiations.

Additionally, the US envoy said Goyal would visit the US in the coming weeks as Washington hosts the G20 talks and added that both governments are working towards a trade relationship that is fair, reciprocal and mutually beneficial.

--IANS

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