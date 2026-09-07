September 07, 2026 10:57 AM हिंदी

Labuschagne retains Test spot as Australia name squad for SA tour

Labuschagne retains Test spot as Australia name squad for SA tour

Melbourne, Sep 7 (IANS) Marnus Labuschange has retained his Test spot as Australia have announced a 16-player squad for next month's three-match series against South Africa, commencing in Durban on October 9.

After the 1-1 draw with Bangladesh in a two-match series last month, selectors have opted against major change, with Cooper Connolly, Matthew Kuhnemann and Michael Neser added to an otherwise unchanged squad from the Mackay Test, where Australia completed a crushing innings victory over Bangladesh.

It will be the first time the teo teams have met since last year's World Test Championship Final at Lord's and will be pivotal in deciding which sides reach next year's decider at The Oval.

Moreover, the series will mark the first time Australia's Test side has returned to South Africa since the infamous 2018 ball-tampering saga, with just five players - skipper Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Smith and Renshaw - having previously been included in a touring party

Out of form batter Labuschagne has been retained despite a lean recent run that hasn't seen the right-hander score a century since July 2023. The 32-year-old has averaged 24.69 in 43 innings since that match.

Labuschagne is included in a batting group that includes Travis Head, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith and Cooper Connolly, while all-rounders Cameron Green and Beau Webster also win a spot in the squad for the series.

Connolly's selection is another indication the selectors see the 23-year-old in their long-term plans, following his breakthrough innings of 149 in a June ODI against Bangladesh.

Australia currently sit in first place on the World Test Championship standings, with reigning champions South Africa in second.

Australia Test squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster

Series schedule:

First Test: October 9-13, Durban

Second Test: October 18-22, Gqeberha

Third Test: October 27-31, Johannesburg

--IANS

bc/

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