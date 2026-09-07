Harrdy Sandhu gives an inside peek into his intimate birthday celebration

Mumbai, Sep 7 (IANS) Punjabi singer and actor Harrdy Sandhu recently celebrated his birthday in the company of his loved ones.

The ‘83 actor’ took to his Instagram handle to share a glimpse into his special day. He shared a series of pictures and moments from the intimate celebration, offering fans a peek into how he marked the occasion. The photos show Harrdy Sandhu cutting his birthday cake and blowing out the candles. In another picture, the singer is seen holding a bottle of champagne as he poses for the camera.

The glimpses also offer a look at the elegant birthday décor, featuring white flowers and a beautifully decorated table with a two-tiered cake. Dressed entirely in black, Harrdy is also seen striking stylish poses alongside his birthday cake.

Harrdy Sandhu’s wife, Zenith Sidhu, also took to social media to share a series of pictures from the singer’s birthday celebration. The photos feature Zenith posing alongside Harrdy and their children, capturing some heartwarming family moments from the special occasion. In the pictures, the family can be seen enjoying the celebration together and posing for the cameras.

For the caption, Zenith wrote, “Wishing you the Happiest birthday Husband Keep smiling Keep laughing at my jokes Keep shining Luvya shoooo much Wishing u the best ahead.”

Notably, Hardy’s friends and colleagues from the industry also took to the comments section to wish the singer on his special day. Several celebrities showered him with warm birthday wishes and sent love as he celebrated another year. Television actor Pearl V Puri wrote, “Happy birthday mere bhai.” Lauren Gottlieb commented, “Happy birthday rockstar.” Actress Amandeep Sidhu said, “Wishing you a very very happy birthday SAABI.”

On the work front, Harrdy Sandhu recently released his latest single, ‘Stuck On You’.

Talking about the song, the singer shared, “There’s something very special about that phase when you’re falling for someone and they’re constantly on your mind. With ‘Stuck On You’, I wanted to capture that feeling in a youthful and melodic way. The song is about that kind of love where you want someone closer, you miss them when they’re not around, and no matter how much you try, you can’t quite get them out of your head.”

--IANS

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