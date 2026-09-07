September 07, 2026 10:56 AM हिंदी

‘Bigg Boss 20’: Mary Kom says nobody can be the ‘next Mary Kom’

‘Bigg Boss 20’: Mary Kom says nobody can be the ‘next Mary Kom’

Mumbai, Sep 7 (IANS) She’s a six-time world champion in boxing and has won over 50 competitive international matches across her legendary amateur career. Mary Kom, who has now stepped into ‘Bigg Boss’ with a legacy few can match, says there can be no “next Mary Kom”, as her journey is uniquely her own.

Asked Mary Kom, who has been fondly given the title of “Magnificent Mary”, who could be the next Mary Kom in boxing, according to her, she told IANS: “According to me, nobody.”

Sharing the reason, the London Olympic Bronze medallist replied: “Why? Because they are not disciplined… There are so many boxers; they achieve (win) it one or two times. But how many times? One is enough? Two is enough? But consistently, they are not achieving. That is only Mary Kom. Only we can have Mary Kom in India (sic).”

“So, there are so many upcoming boxers. Yes, they are performing very well. They achieve (win) one time, then they are satisfied. They are satisfied; they are done as they already got fame, popularity, money, everything at the same time.”

“Then they are satisfied. The hunger is finished. Then I can only say who will be the next Mary Kom… So, I say that one is enough,” said the sportswoman, who became the most successful boxer at world championships in 2019.

Mary spoke about the future of Northeastern boxing talents such as Jadumani Singh Mandengbam and Lovlina Borgohain.

“They are doing very well. At the same time… I'm also from the Northeast side. Jadumani is from my own state, Manipur. Lovlina is also from Assam. They are doing very well there.”

Mary said: “At the same time, I wish and pray that in the upcoming games like the Asian Games and the Olympic Games, if they perform well, I will be very grateful… We are giving an excellent performance.”

Mary, whose life was adapted into the 2014 biographical film titled "Mary Kom" starring Priyanka Chopra in the title role, hopes and prays that they continue their splendid performance for years to come.

“Let's wish and pray that this time again, at the Asian Games, if they perform, it will be amazing. So this is something, Northeast talent we have actually (sic).”

Talking about her reason for joining “Bigg Boss 20” despite having a flourishing career in sports, Mary said: “This is my, you know, personal (feeling) that this platform is big, so I just want to go and see, to explore and… How I deal with people, how I converse with them.”

--IANS

dc/

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