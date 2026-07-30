Sonam Kapoor to ‘safe place’ Anand Ahuja: I love you more than you’ll ever know

Mumbai, July 30 (IANS) Bollywood fashion diva Sonam Kapoor has penned a note for her husband Anand Ahuja on his birthday and said that she loves him more than he’ll ever know.

Sonam shared a string of images from their relationship journey, starting from their dating days to getting married and becoming parents.

“Dear Anand, Thank you for being my safest place, my biggest supporter, my favourite travel companion, my sounding board, my reality check. Happy Birthday to my favourite human. I’d choose you in every lifetime. I love you more than you’ll ever know,” she wrote as the caption.

Sonam married businessman Anand Ahuja in a grand wedding ceremony in May 2018, after being in a relationship for several years.

The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy, whom they named Vayu, in August 2022. They welcomed their second baby boy, whom they have named Rudralokh Kapoor Ahuja, in March 2026.

On the acting front, the actress was last seen in the film Blind in 2023. The crime thriller was directed by Shome Makhija. It also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in supporting roles. Blind, a remake of the 2011 Korean film of the same name, centres around a blind police officer in search of a serial killer.

Sonam was lined up to headline the film adaptation of Anuja Chauhan’s novel “Battle for Bittora,” but the project has remained stalled for years. Produced by her sister Rhea Kapoor, the film was envisioned as a blend of romance and politics.

Sonam began her career as an assistant director on filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2005 film Black. She made her acting debut in Bhansali's romantic drama Saawariya in 2007. After facing a string of failures, she tasted success for the first time in 2013 with Raanjhanaa.

She was then seen in commercially successful films with supporting roles in the biopics Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Sanju, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Neerja Bhanot and Veere Di Wedding.

--IANS

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