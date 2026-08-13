August 13, 2026 5:23 PM हिंदी

Raashii Khanna begins shooting for 'Farzi 2', treats with pics from the sets

Raashii Khanna begins shooting for 'Farzi 2', treats with pics from the sets

Mumbai, Aug 13 (IANS) Actress Raashii Khanna is all set to return to the screen as RBI Officer Megha Vyas, as she has kick-started the shoot for one of the most anticipated series, 'Farzi 2'.

On Thursday, Raashii took to her official Instagram handle and treated the netizens to a couple of adorable clicks from the set of her next.

In the first pic, Raashii was seen relishing a crunchy hot mocha grande. We could also see her peeking out from her Vanity.

In another photo, Raashii smiled for the camera as she got her makeup done. The album further had a still of her holding a 500 rupee note, keeping in tune with the theme of the show.

"Crunchy red hat mocha grande with almond milk for..? #backatit #farzi2 (sic)," she captioned the post.

The lead of 'Farzi', Shahid Kapoor, commenced the shoot for the second season back in March this year.

Sharing the professional update on his Instagram handle, Shahid had posted a black-and-white photo with the makers of the show, Raj Nidimoru and Krishna Dasarakothapalli, on his official Insta handle, accompanied by the text, "Farzi 2 day 1... back at it!!!"

Before this, in February, Shahid had confirmed that 'Farzi 2' is happening with another social media post, which also included a picture of him with Raj Nidimoru and Krishna Dasarakothapalli. His post on Instagram Stories also had the text, "The fakers are back at it."

Created by the popular filmmaker duo Raj & DK, the primary instalment of the show saw Shahid, Raashii, Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, Bhuvan Arora, Regina Cassandra, and Amol Palekar as the core cast, along with others.

'Farzi' premiered on Amazon Prime Video on 10 February 2023 and was well received by the audience.

The eight-episode series revolved around a small-time con artist, Sunny (Played by Shahid Kapoor), who accidentally stumbles upon the dark world of crime.

--IANS

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