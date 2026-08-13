Nanda Yadav, Jaihind Kumar and Arnav Chandel get caught in a dangerous web in ‘HARRD DISK’ trailer

Mumbai, Aug 13 (IANS) The makers of ‘HARRD DISK’ have unveiled the official trailer of the upcoming action-comedy suspense thriller.

The trailer offered a glimpse into a gripping world of crime, political drama, action and humour. The trailer follows Nanda Yadav, Jaihind Kumar and Arnav Chandel as they find themselves caught in a dangerous web surrounding a mysterious hard disk. Nanda, who is also one of the producers of the film, plays Lakshmi, a sharp and unpredictable character whose choices add another layer of complexity to the narrative.

Speaking about the show, she said, “What I loved about Lakshmi is that she never waits for validation or permission to take charge of her destiny. She is curious and instinctive and knows how to navigate the system she operates within. And when needed, she isn’t afraid to manipulate it to achieve her objectives.”

Talking about what inspired him to make HARRD DISk, director Udoyrraj Baruah shared, “What inspired me was the immense power of information today - a file, recording, photograph, or piece of data can change the fate of individuals, institutions and even governments. I wanted to turn that invisible power into a physical object, the hard disk—and explore what happens when it lands in the hands of an ordinary young man, drawing politicians, police officers, criminals and a journalists into a high-stakes race. Beneath the thriller, it is this human element that ultimately made me want to tell HARRD DISK.”

“HARRD DISK” is written, directed, and produced by Udoyrraj Baruah. Backed by Common Entertainment in association with Nayamigro Media and Xanthin, the film will release nationwide in cinemas on August 21.

--IANS

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