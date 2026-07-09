Snatcher arrested in Delhi, 5 stolen mobiles and scooty recovered

New Delhi, July 9 (IANS) Delhi Police have arrested a notorious snatcher and recovered five stolen mobile phones along with a stolen Honda Activa scooty from him, officials said on Thursday.

A team from the Nand Nagri Police Station (PS) in the national capital arrested the accused. Police said that the scooty was used in the commission of multiple snatching incidents.

According to an official statement, on July 6, the police station received a complaint regarding the snatching of a mobile phone near B-6 Dharamshala, in the area.

A police team immediately reached the spot, recorded the statement of the complainant, Pooja, and registered FIR No. 375/2026 under Section 304(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at PS Nand Nagri.

During the course of investigation, a dedicated team led by Inspector Virender, SHO/PS Nand Nagri, and comprising ASIs Pramod and Anil, HC Deepak, and Ct. Praveen, carried out sustained technical and field investigation.

The team thoroughly analysed the CCTV footage, conducted technical surveillance, developed local intelligence, and verified habitual offenders operating in the area. The concerted efforts of the officials led to the arrest of the accused, identified as Aakash, 36, a resident of the Nand Nagri area.

During sustained interrogation, the accused disclosed his involvement in multiple snatching incidents. Based on his disclosure, the police recovered five stolen mobile phones and the stolen scooty, which had been stolen in E-FIR No. 013917/2026 of PS Nand Nagri and was being used in the commission of the offences.

Further investigation is in progress to ascertain the accused's involvement in other cases and to identify any associates.

Moreover, the probe revealed that previously one case of the Delhi Excise Act was lodged against the arrested accused.

In a similar case, the Anti Auto Theft Squad (AATS) of Delhi Police's Shahdara district has arrested a 28-year-old habitual auto thief and snatcher, recovering five stolen two-wheelers and a snatched mobile phone, a police statement said on Tuesday.

Police said the accused has a long criminal history, with involvement in 19 previous cases related to snatching, robbery, and Arms Act offences.

--IANS

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