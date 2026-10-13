October 13, 2026 11:55 AM हिंदी

Smith to undergo concussion assessment after helmet blow in Durban Test

Smith to undergo concussion assessment after helmet blow in Durban Test

Durban, Oct 13 (IANS) Veteran Australia batter Steve Smith is being assessed for concussion after getting a helmet blow by Anrich Nortje's delivery and failing to take to the field in the fourth innings of the first Test against South Africa.

Smith was hit by an Anrich Nortje bouncer early in his second innings after ducking into a short-pitched ball ball that did not rise as much as the batter anticipated. He was checked for concussion and was cleared to continue his innings. He was only four balls into his innings at the time.

However, Smith did not return when Australia began to field, with the vice-captain expected to undergo further assessment over the next 24 hours, and Australia are hopeful he will be passed fit to return to action.

Beau Webster failed to share much further information on Smith's fitness at stumps on day four, but the Australian all-rounder is hopeful that the star batter can take the field on Tuesday as the Aussies chase six more South Africa wickets and what would be a memorable Test triumph away from home.

“I hope he’s OK,” Webster said of Smith. “He obviously copped a nasty knock in the head there... (we are) wishing him all the best. Hopefully, you know, he’s back out with this either tomorrow or in the next Test in Gqeberha."

If Smith, who has had issues with concussion and vertigo in the past, is diagnosed with a concussion by medical personnel, he would be ruled out of fielding on the fifth day of the Test.

Under CA's concussion and head trauma policy, he would face a minimum 24-hour stand-down after a concussion diagnosis and may not return to cricket-related activity until clearance from a medical officer.

Smith has suffered from concussion and vertigo symptoms in the past, with the right-hander famously stood down from an Ashes Test in 2019 courtesy of a Jofra Archer bouncer when Marnus Labuschagne was parachuted into the Test side as his replacement.

The second Test in Gqeberha is due to start on Sunday, October 18, while it is a fortnight until the third Test in Cape Town.

--IANS

bc/

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