'Trust in your leadership speaks for itself': Gambhir leads cricket fraternity's wishes for Jay Shah

New Delhi, Nov 16 (IANS) India men's head coach Gautam Gambhir on Monday led the cricket fraternity in wishing Jay Shah on being re-elected unopposed as ICC chairman for a second term.

The global governing body confirmed the decision during its meetings in Bali as Shah gets a second straight term after being elected to the post in August 2024.

Wishes have poured in for Shah's reappointment. Head coach Gambhir congratulated the ICC chair for his second term.

"Congratulations Jay Shah bhai on another well-deserved term as ICC Chairman! The trust in your leadership speaks for itself. Here’s to taking cricket to greater heights!" Gambhir wrote on X.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also shared a post on X congratulating Shah, who is also a former BCCI secretary. "Congratulations to Mr Jay Shah, who has been reappointed unopposed for a second term as ICC Chairman at the global governing body's Board meetings in Bali. May you continue to achieve success in your endeavours and take cricket to greater heights across all spheres," BCCI wrote on X.

Meanwhile, former India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav also extended his wishes to Shah, praising his vision and the change he has brought to cricket. "Many congratulations, Jay bhai, on your reappointment as ICC Chair! We've all seen the vision and thought you put into, across formats of the game, and how it has changed cricket for better.

"Not only limited to Indian cricket, but cricket under your leadership has grown across continents, reaching new audiences and creating opportunities that were not there before. Thank you for your constant support and commitment to the game. Wishing you many more milestones ahead!" Suryakumar said.

Former India cricketer and spin icon Harbhajan Singh also sent his wishes to Shah for his reappointment. "Heartiest congratulations, Jay Shah bhai, on your second term as ICC Chairman! Wishing you continued success as you take cricket to newer audiences and greater heights. Your passion and dedication to the game are truly inspiring. All the very best for the journey ahead!" Harbhajan wrote on X.

The likes of Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Mithali Raj and Yastika Bhatia also extended their wishes to Shah for his second term. "⁠Congratulations, Jay Shah bhai, on your second term as ICC Chairman. Wishing you the very best as you continue working towards taking cricket to new audiences across the world," Dhawan wrote on the social media platform.

"Congratulations, Jay bhai, excited to see you take cricket to even greater heights," Rahul wrote on X.

Mithali and Yastika also sent their wishes to Shah, who has made milestone decisions in women's cricket as well. "Congratulations, Jay Shah Sir, on your re-appointment as ICC Chairman.

"Your vision and commitment to taking cricket to newer horizons, while creating meaningful opportunities for the growth of the women’s game, have been significant. Wishing you continued success as you lead cricket into its next chapter," Mithali wrote on X.

"Heartiest congratulations, Jay Shah sir, on your unopposed and unanimous re-election as ICC Chairman for a second term! A well-deserved recognition of your leadership and vision. Wishing you continued success as you take cricket to even greater heights," Yastika wrote on X.

--IANS

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