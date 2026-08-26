Six killed as bus rams into truck in Telangana

Hyderabad, Aug 26 (IANS) Six people, including five women, were killed and 20 others injured after a private bus rammed into a container truck in Telangana's Suryapet district in the early hours of Wednesday.

The accident took place on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway Dwarakunta in Kodad Mandal.

The accident took place at around 4.30 a.m. when the bus, which was travelling from Hyderabad to Eluru via Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh, collided with the stationary truck from behind.

Police suspect that the truck had come to a halt after hitting a road divider before the speeding bus rammed into it from behind. The impact of the collision left the front portion of the bus severely damaged.

According to police, the bus was carrying 42 people. Six passengers died on the spot while 20 others were injured. The injured were shifted to government hospital at Kodad. Some of them were stated to be in critical condition.

Police rushed to the spot and launched rescue and relief operations with the help of personnel.

Three of the deceased were identified Y. Chinni (32), B. Mary Joshna (29) and Chennakeshavulu Nagendrababu (21).

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy expressed shock over the road accident in Suryapet district. He conveyed his deepest condolences to the families of the deceased.

The Chief Minister directed the Chief Secretary to ensure that the injured receive best medical care.

Transport Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy expressed condolences over the death of six people in the accident.

He conveyed his heartfelt sympathies to the families of the deceased. The minister directed officials to ensure that the injured receive quality medical treatment. He wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.

The transport minister said there should be no compromise on safety standards in private buses and driver alertness. He said officials must enforce stricter monitoring to ensure strict adherence to road safety regulations.

The minister advised private bus travellers and drivers to prioritise passenger safety above all else.

He instructed officials to take all necessary measures to prevent road accidents.

--IANS

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