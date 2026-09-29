Sivakarthikeyan's 'Seyon' director clarifies why a new cinematographer had come onboard the unit of the film

Chennai, Sep 29 (IANS) Director Sivakumar Murugesan on Tuesday clarified that the unit of his upcoming film 'Seyon', featuring actor Sivakarthikeyan in the lead, had to bring in a new cinematographer as cinematographer Vivek Vijayakumar, who was originally chosen as the film's cameraman, had to leave due to date issues.

Director Sivakumar Murugesan, while responding to a question from a fan on X, sought to to put an end to speculation that some portions of the film had been reshot. He wrote, "No brother. Vivek is an excellent cinematographer. This change is being made solely due to date issues, as the shooting schedules of the two films he had already signed (sic). Seyon is shaping up exceptionally well. Thank you."

For the unaware, Vivek Vijayakumar was the cinematographer who was originally working on the film. Now, the team has brought on board cinematographer Vidhu Ayyanna, best known for having shot the Sivakarthikeyan-starrer 'Maaveeran'.

It may be recalled that the makers of director Sivakumar Murugesan's 'Seyon' had only recently announced that the unit of the film had wrapped up its second schedule of shooting.

Raaj Kamal Films International, the production house of actor Kamal Haasan which is producing the film, took to its social media timelines to put out a video clip announcing the completion of the film's second schedule.

It wrote, "வீரத்தின் வெற்றிப் பயணத்தில் இரண்டாம் கட்டம் நிறைவு #சேயோன் (The second stage of courage's victorious journey has now been completed #Seyon) #VetrivelVeeravel #Varendi #KamalHaasan #Sivakarthikeyan."

Sivakarthikeyan had taken a short break in Ooty ahead of the gruelling second schedule in Madurai.

The actor had a few days ago posted pictures of himself seated alone on a jeep and enjoying the serenity offered by the mist-surrounded mountains in Ooty.

Posting the pictures on Instagram, he had said, "A pause. A breeze. A little peace."

The makers of the film had on June 10 this year announced that the unit had wrapped up the first schedule of shooting.

The film officially went on floors in Madurai with a grand pooja ceremony that was graced by several celebrities including actor Kamal Haasan on May 18 this year.

Produced by Kamal Haasan's RaajKamal Films International and Turmeric Media, the film features actress Baghyashrii Borse as the female lead.

Interestingly, this will be Baghyashrii Borse's first direct Tamil film.

The film, which will feature Sakarthikeyan in a power-packed and dynamic new role, will be a grand rural commercial entertainer.

The film marks a significant reunion between Sivakarthikeyan and Raaj Kamal Films International. Their collaboration for this film comes on the heels of the blockbuster success of their earlier film 'Amaran', which garnered both critical acclaim and commercial triumph.

Produced by Kamal Haasan and R. Mahendran, the film brings together powerful storytelling and a co+mpelling cinematic vision. Adding to the excitement, this project will mark the first-ever collaboration between RaajKamal Films International, Sivakarthikeyan, and acclaimed composer Santhosh Narayanan.

The film has editing by San Lokesh. Art direction for the film is by R K Nagu while Keerthy Sampath and Joshua Maxwell are its costume designers.

--IANS

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