Ankita Bahuguna says 'Thodi Si Umeed Thoda Sa Aasman' cast has started to feel like a family

Mumbai, Sep 29 (IANS) Actress Ankita Bahuguna, who is seen as Anupriya in Sun Neo’s show 'Thodi Si Umeed Thoda Sa Aasman', revealed that her journey on the show has resulted in some beautiful friendships and strong bonds.

Ankita added that for her, the cast of 'Thodi Si Umeed Thoda Sa Aasman' has started to feel like a family away from home.

Reflecting on her bond with the cast of the drama, Ankita said, “I share a very special bond with Geetika ji, who plays my mother on the show. I shoot with her quite often, and over time, we have become very close, not just on screen but off screen as well. We have so many similar interests and somehow our personalities are also quite alike. We love talking, walking around, going out, and simply spending time together. With Gaurav, who plays Abhijeet, there is a completely different kind of fun. He is extremely funny and always manages to make me laugh. There is always some masti happening between us on set.”

“With Aarti, I haven’t got as many opportunities to shoot together, but since all of us live around the same place, we still get to spend time and talk whenever we can. We have all been away from our families for work, so slowly, this entire cast has started feeling like a family away from home," she added.

Ankita also opened up about roaming the streets of Kolhapur together with co-stars Gaurav Bajpai and Aarti Birajdar.

"Recently, Aarti, Gaurav and I also got the chance to explore Kolhapur together, and it was such a fun experience. We visited different places, had lunch together, went shopping and just enjoyed each other’s company. These simple moments are what make the journey so special," she recalled.

'Thodi Si Umeed Thoda Sa Aasman' airs every Monday to Saturday at 7:30 PM, only on Sun Neo.

--IANS

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