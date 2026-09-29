Ranveer Brar says, buy fresh vegetables from local market, ditch last minute apps to ensure best quality

Mumbai, Sep 29 (IANS) Celebrity Chef Ranveer Brar, who is receiving a lot of good response to his quiz show ‘Yess Chef’, has shared advice to ensure food safety in homes.

The celebrity chef and actor spoke with IANS in the Andheri West area of Mumbai during the promotions of his new streaming show ‘Yes Chef’, and said that the best way to get quality products on kitchen platforms or dining tables is to shop from local markets.

He told IANS, “I believe that first of all, do your own shopping from local markets. That is very important if we talk about freshness. All of us have stopped going to the vegetable market. The 10-minute apps have changed the culture of shopping from vegetable markets. When you see fresh vegetables on the whole cart, you understand the value of fresh food. Even if you get a small packet of cabbage, you don't enjoy it”.

He further mentioned, “I think we should continue. Last minute apps are fine in an emergency, but it is very important to go to the market and buy fresh vegetables. Secondly, if we talk about freshness, I feel that if we make as much food as we want, then there will be less things in the refrigerator. And if there are less things in the refrigerator, then there will be less tension in the mind that we have to use leftover food. So, the refrigerator is equivalent to the tension in the mind”.

Food safety has become a huge concern of late, as it put the nation’s health at severe risk. Recently, there have been several crackdowns across the state of Maharashtra owing to food safety.

The IAS officer, Tukaram Mundhe, who currently serves as the Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Maharashtra, has emerged as the face of the state’s intensified food-safety crackdown. Since taking charge in May 2026, Mundhe has overseen statewide inspections targeting food adulteration, unhygienic establishments, illegal products and violations across the supply chain. The campaign has particularly focused on milk adulteration, with synthetic milk units being uncovered and tighter scrutiny ordered across dairies, distributors and retailers.

The FDA has also acted against eateries and manufacturers violating safety norms. More recently, Maharashtra banned the manufacture and sale of artificial cheese, with strict action promised against products misrepresented as dairy paneer.

--IANS

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