Kathir on his cult classic 'Pariyerum Perumal' completing eight years: Some journeys never leave you!

Chennai, Sep 29 (IANS) Actor Kathir, whose performance in director Mari Selvaraj's cult classic 'Pariyaerum Perumal' came in for critical acclaim, on Tuesday penned a note of gratitude as the immensely successful film completed eight years.

Taking to his Instagram page to pen a note of gratitude to the makers of the film on the occasion of the film completing eight years, Kathir wrote, "#Pariyerumperumal Some journeys never really leave you. This film, the people, the memories and everything we went through while making it still hold such a special place in my heart."

He went on to say, "Every year, I look back and feel grateful for how far that journey took us and how much it still means to me today.. Love you & Thank you @mariselvaraj84 na @ranjithpa na @musicsanthosh sir @sridhardop @officialkayalanandhi #Karuppi @neelam_productions @lingesh_actor_ #SelvarajAppa and each one who put their sweat, heart and soul to the film."

He ended the note saying, "Eight years, and it still feels special."

Ace director Mari Selvaraj too penned a note to mark the completion of eight years of his debut film. He wrote, "Overwhelmed to celebrate 8 years of my first!! #PariyerumPerumalBaBl."

For the unaware, director Mari Selvaraj's 'Pariyaerum Perumal' was a hard hitting film that showcased the inconsiderate and inhuman manner in which people of some communities treat people of other communities which they presume to be lower than theirs.

The film, which featured Kathir and Kayal Anandhi in the lead, had music by Santhosh Narayanan. It had cinematography by Sridhar and editing by R K Selva. Apart from Kathir and Kayal Anandhi, the film also featured Yogi Babu, Karate Venkatesh and Marimuthu among others. The film was produced by director Pa Ranjith's Neelam Productions.

The film came in for praise for the honest and accurate manner in which it showed how caste played a role in society. The film highlighted everything -- from honour killings to the deplorable and inhuman levels some people could stoop to to establish their so called superiority. The film not only came in for critical acclaim but emerged a huge winner at the box office.

--IANS

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