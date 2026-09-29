Cara Delevingne thanks Taylor Swift for letting her be part of her storytelling: That’s what friends are for

Mumbai, Sep 29 (IANS) Actress and model Cara Delevingne shared a glimpse from “Patient Zero” and thanked Grammy-winner Taylor Swift for having her be part of her “genius storytelling,” calling it a moment that captured what friends are for.

Delevingne took to Instagram, where she shared a string of scenes from the making of “Patient Zero” and also a screenshot of a fan deciphering her surname on X, formerly called Twitter.

It read: “From the vineyard = Cara Delevingne The surname Delevingne is of Old French origin, literally translating to "from the vine" or "of the vineyard" SOLVED IT”

Taking to the caption section: “Love from the Vineyard thank you for having me be a part of your genius storytelling @taylorswift that’s what friends are for”

Swift unveiled the music video of “Patient Zero” starring alongside with Johnson, Collin Farrell and a cameo from Cara Delevingne, during the 2026 VMAs on September 28.

The video brings to life Swift’s vision of two women with a shared romantic flame, with one ultimately passing on wisdom after dealing with her now-former beau. Farrell plays the man in question while Johnson and Swift essay his lovers.

Delevingne won Model of the Year at the British Fashion Awards in 2012 and 2014. She started her acting career with a minor role in the 2012 film adaptation of Anna Karenina by Joe Wright.

Her notable film roles include Margo Roth Spiegelman in the romantic mystery film Paper Towns, the Enchantress in the comic book film Suicide Squad and Laureline in Luc Besson's Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets

She was last seen in Club Kid, a comedy-drama film written, directed, and starring Jordan Firstman, in his feature directorial debut. It also stars Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Colleen Camp, Vicki Pepperdine, Nigil Whyte, Eldar Isgandarov, Saturn Risin9, Miss Benny, Alaska Riley, Diego Calva, and Reggie Absolom.

--IANS

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