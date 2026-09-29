Ministries sign pact for Udyam data sharing to improve business statistics ecosystem

New Delhi, Sep 29 (IANS) Two ministries -- the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) and the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) -- have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to institutionalise a mechanism for sharing data aimed at strengthening the Statistical Business Register (SBR), an official statement said on Tuesday.

Under the MoU, the MSME Ministry will share unit-wise Udyam Registration data with MoSPI through application programming interfaces (APIs).

According to the MSME Ministry, the two-way API mechanism will support the preparation of the National Statistical Business Register (NSBR).

The arrangement will establish a structured framework for sharing information from the Udyam Registration ecosystem with MoSPI, it said.

The data is expected to help improve the coverage, consistency and reliability of business information used for statistical purposes.

“The Statistical Business Register (SBR) is a central and regularly updated database of registered statistical units engaged in economic activities within a defined geographical territory,” the government said.

It further stated that SBR captures information on businesses, enterprises, establishments and other economic units, along with their key characteristics and interrelationships.

The government also noted that the SBR serves as a foundational component of the economic statistics system by identifying the target population for economic surveys, supporting sample selection, enabling the production of business demography statistics and facilitating consistency across multiple data sources.

Moreover, the data-sharing arrangement would contribute to strengthening India's statistical infrastructure and improving the quality of business-related economic data.

In addition, the agreement was signed by Dr Rajneesh, Additional Secretary and Development Commissioner, Ministry of MSME and Dr Dalip Singh, Additional Director General, MoSPI in the presence of senior officials from both ministries.

--IANS

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