Jaaved Jaaferi recalls Jackie Shroff’s kindness during '100 days', calls him ‘one of the most generous actors’

Mumbai, Sep 29 (IANS) Actor Jaaved Jaaferi recalled Jackie Shroff’s generosity as he took a trip down memory lane during the grand finale of the dance reality show India's Best Dancer

He recalled his long-standing association with veteran actor Jackie Shroff and praised him for his generosity towards fellow actors.

Talking about his bond with Jackie, Jaaved recalled working with the actor in 100 Days and Gang. Remembering an incident from the sets of 100 Days, he said Jackie would encourage him to perform and would willingly give his co-actors the space to shine.

Jaaved Jaaferi said, “Mai ek baat bolunga because hamne kaafi kaam kiya, ek film mein hamne 9 saal tak kaam kiya hai, woh film thi Gang, aur ek film 100 Days bhi aayi thi, saath mein Jaggu ji aur Sanju. Do log hain itne dildaar hote hain na, arre isko karne dena, yeh achha bolta hai. Merko yaad hai 100 Days, hum fight sequence kar rahe the, Jaggu ji bolte the, 'Arre bidu, isko karne dena, jump marta hai and kick marta hai bahut achhe se, isko karne dena.' Matlab bahut long nahi karte hain. Aise industry mein Jaggu ji itne dildaar actor hote hain na, toh isliye woh aage bhi badhte hain. Yeh jo duaayein hoti hain logon ki upar, upar wale ka bhi karam hota hai definitely. Toh you have to be generous, yeh unmein se ek hai, one of the most generous actors.”

(I will say one thing because we have worked together quite a lot. We worked on a film called Gang for almost nine years, and then there was 100 Days as well, along with Jaggu ji and Sanju. There are some people who are so big-hearted and generous, you know. They say, ‘Let him do it, he does it well.’ I remember during 100 Days, we were shooting a fight sequence, and Jaggu ji would say, ‘Arre bidu, let him do it. He can jump and kick really well, let him do it.’ They don’t make a big deal out of things. That’s the kind of big-hearted actor Jaggu ji is in this industry, and that’s why he continues to move forward. The blessings and good wishes of people are always with you, and definitely, there is God’s grace as well. So, you have to be generous, and he is one of those people one of the most generous actors)

For the uninitiated, the two actors first shared screen space in the 1991 psychological thriller 100 Days, directed by Partho Ghosh. The film starred Jackie as Ram Kumar, Madhuri Dixit as Devi, Moon Moon Sen as Rama and Jaaved as Sunil.

Jaaved has also previously spoken about his role in 100 Days, describing himself as the second lead opposite Jackie.

The actors later reunited in Gang, the 2000 crime drama directed by Mazhar Khan. The film featured Jackie Shroff, Jaaved Jaaferi, Nana Patekar, Kumar Gaurav and Juhi Chawla in pivotal roles.

–IANS

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