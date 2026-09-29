India, US set to advance bilateral trade pact during Piyush Goyal visit

New Delhi, Sep 29 (IANS) As India and the US aim to advance negotiations on a balanced and mutually beneficial Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA), Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal's engagement with the US Trade Representative (USTR) Jamieson Greer is being seen as key to achieve the trade deal faster.

India wants domestic exporters to receive a tariff advantage over competing economies rather than simply a lower headline tariff.

Goyal will attend the G20 Trade Ministers' Meeting in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on September 30 and October 1 at the invitation of the USTR.

According to an official statement, the two sides will work toward finalising an interim trade deal in line with the joint statement issued by India and the United States on February 7, 2026.

During the discussions, India is expected to advocate for a rules-based, open, inclusive, transparent, equitable and non-discriminatory global trading framework, with the World Trade Organization (WTO) at its core.

Earlier this month, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said that the proposed India-US trade deal has been more or less finalised, with the two countries now working on a framework to provide preferential market access before formally signing the agreement at an appropriate time.

Agrawal said the two countries need to establish a mechanism that ensures preferential access to each other’s markets under the proposed agreement.

He explained that India largely operates under most-favoured-nation (MFN) tariffs, while the US is currently using executive tariffs, making it necessary to develop an architecture that creates tariff differentials and provides preferential access for Indian businesses.

Meanwhile, Goyal would also hold a series of bilateral engagements in the US, aimed at strengthening trade and investment ties. The discussions are expected to focus on creating greater opportunities for farmers, fishermen, women entrepreneurs, startups, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and other businesses.

Apart from official meetings, Goyal is scheduled to interact with senior executives of leading American companies in sectors such as manufacturing, consumer goods, agribusiness, retail and technology in Milwaukee and Chicago.

--IANS

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