Washington, Nov 17 (IANS) A Hindu temple in California's Silicon Valley has reported another break-in, apparently its third in about three years, prompting an appeal to Indian American Congressman Ro Khanna for help with the investigation and security.

The Shiv Durga Temple of Bay Area in Santa Clara said in a message to devotees, shared publicly, that someone had broken in at about 4 a.m. on Sunday (local time). The temple said it was working with local law enforcement and assessing its losses.

"It is with a heavy heart we would like to share the news that our temple was broken into once again early this morning around 4 a.m.," the notice said.

"While we are deeply frustrated by these recurring instances and challenges, our faith remains unshaken. We are currently working closely with local law enforcement to investigate the situation, and we are in the process of assessing the losses," it added.

The message was published on X by Ritesh Tandon, an Indian American Republican who has unsuccessfully contested California's 17th Congressional District, which Khanna represents.

Addressing the Congressman, Tandon asked how his office could assist the investigation and help keep the temple safe. He also suggested Hindu temples were being repeatedly singled out.

Independent police confirmation of the latest break-in was not obtained for this report. The temple notice did not specify what had been stolen or damaged, identify suspects or provide a figure for the losses.

The notice was headed "Message from Khanna Ji, President Shiv Durga Temple".

The temple's president, Sunil Khanna, urged devotees to remain calm and support one another while the temple assessed the incident.

"We will reach out to the community with further updates as we learn more," the message read.

In his own message accompanying the notice, Tandon thanked the temple committee for responding quickly and working with law enforcement. He encouraged devotees to continue visiting and offer help with repairs and security.

The temple was established by Hindu families in Santa Clara County. Its activities include daily prayers and aarti, religious education for children, cultural programmes and festivals.

--IANS

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