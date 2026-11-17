New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate on Tuesday in the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit (EAS), being hosted by the Philippines in Manila in its capacity as the ASEAN Chair for 2026.

The ASEAN-India Summit will review the progress made in implementing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two sides, including the ASEAN-India Plan of Action for 2026–2030. The meeting will also provide an opportunity to assess the existing areas of cooperation and decide on the future course of engagement between India and ASEAN member countries.

The 21st East Asia Summit, meanwhile, will serve as a platform for leaders to exchange views on key regional and global developments and discuss issues of common concern involving ASEAN and other participating nations.

During his visit, Prime Minister Modi will also take part in a ceremony marking the commencement of redevelopment work at Manila's iconic Gurudwara Khalsa Diwan, a place of worship with a history spanning more than a century.

Announcing his participation in the event, PM Modi said in a post on X on Monday, "Tomorrow, 17th November, is a very special day. I will have the honour of taking part in the ceremony to mark the start of redevelopment works at the iconic Gurudwara Khalsa Diwan in Manila."

Highlighting the religious and historical importance of the Gurudwara, as well as the contributions made by the Sikh community across the world, the Prime Minister said, "This Gurudwara is over a century old and is a centre of immense spiritual significance. Inspired by the teachings of the Guru Sahibs, the Sikh community has made a mark globally, being at the forefront of serving others and building a better planet."

PM Modi arrived in Manila on Monday to attend the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit, which the Philippines is hosting as the ASEAN Chair for 2026.

Members of the Indian community extended a warm welcome to PM Modi in Manila as he arrived in the Philippines for a two-day visit. PM Modi interacted with members of the Indian diaspora, who enthusiastically chanted "Modi Modi" to welcome the Indian Prime Minister.

Later in the day, PM Modi, wearing a Barong Tagalog, the national formal attire for men in the Philippines, arrived at the Philippine International Convention Centre in Pasay City to attend a gala dinner hosted by the country's President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

President Marcos Jr. and First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos warmly welcomed PM Modi at the event.

PM Modi also witnessed an episode of Maharadia Lawana, the Filipino adaptation of the Ramayana. He also attended a community reception, where historic artefacts, Shloka recitations and Bollywood and Bhangra performances celebrated the cultural connections between the two nations.

--IANS

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