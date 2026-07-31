'Signal @ 11.30' director Malarvizhi Natesan: It took us 10 days and six attempts to film an all-important signal sequence!

Chennai, July 31 (IANS) Director Malarvizhi Natesan, whose upcoming romantic thriller 'Signal@11.30' features actors Santhosh Prathap and Bhavya Trikha in the lead, has now disclosed how the crew had to really struggle to film an all-important signal sequence in the film and how they finally managed to shoot it after six attempts.

Talking to IANS recently, director Malarvizhi Natesan said, "There is an important sequence in the film, which required us to shoot a sequence at the signal from where I got the idea. However, for some reason, our attempts to film at that signal kept getting thwarted. The first couple of times, it was rain that hampered proceedings, then, we were stopped from shooting because the authorities at the local police station said that we had to get permission from them as well. So, we went back and returned another time. We tried some six to seven times over a period of 10 days to film at that signal and every time a new problem would crop up. Eventually, we decided to shoot the sequence at another signal in the city."

The director informed that they had completed shooting the film in 35 days and that they were now looking to release their film on September 18 this year.

"We are exploring the possibility of releasing the film on September 18," director Malarvizhi Natesan said and added that they would release the film on September 18 if all things fell in place.

The director, who runs a school of her own and who chose to take up direction because of her interest in film making, disclosed that the spark for the plot of 'Signal @ 11.30' came to her when she had to stop her car at a signal while she was returning home late one night.

Unwilling to disclose too many details about the film, the director, while speaking about her film, said, "An incident that occurs at 11.30 heralds a change in an individual's life. You will have to wait and watch the movie to know what the incident was and how it impacted the individual and those around him/her."

Along with Santhosh Prathap and Bhavya Trikha, actress Poojitha Ponnada too plays a lead role. The film will also feature actors Jayaprakash and Munishkanth in pivotal roles.

Produced by Malarvizhi Natesan and Dr. Shivani Subramani under the Alar Studios banner, the film boasts of a great technical crew.

Music for the film is by National Award winner D Imman. Cinematography is by one of the best in business, Raja Bhattacharjee and editing is by R Kalaivanan, who recently won the National Award for Best Editor for his editing in the Sivakarthikeyan-starrer Amaran. Dances in the film have been choreographed by Sherif.

--IANS

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