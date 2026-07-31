‘Declassified: Operation Sindoor’ to tell story behind India’s 88-hour counter-terror operation

Mumbai, July 31 (IANS) India’s counter-terror operation, Operation Sindoor has been documented in a docu-series format, and will showcase what went behind one of the most talked about armed forces operations.

The first look of the series ‘Declassified: Operation Sindoor’ was unveiled on Friday, and brings together representatives from India’s military leadership, ground operatives, defence experts and journalists to recount the behind-the-scenes operation during the 88-hour conflict.

The strikes, a pre-dawn offensive codenamed Operation Sindoor, were carried across 9 terror sites in Pakistan. They specifically targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Ministry of Defence had confirmed in a press communique. Reportedly, surface-to-surface missiles were used to strike the terror camps in Pakistan. Pakistan, on its part, had unleashed a wave of misinformation and disinformation in order to swing the public opinion in their favour.

The move was a retaliation to the brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 25 Indian civilians and one Nepali national. New Delhi had said that the strikes were non-escalatory in nature.

After the strikes, the 2 nuclear armed nations came to a stand-off eventually announcing the ceasefire. Some of the key voices who were an important part of the operation are featured, these include General Anil Chauhan - Chief of Defence Staff, Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai – Director General Military Operations, Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi - Chief of Naval Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi - Chief of the Army Staff, Lt Gen Pratik Sharma - Northern Army Command and Air Chief Marshall A. P. Singh - Chief of Air Staff.

The series traces India's response from the earliest strategic deliberations and military preparations to the launch and execution of Operation Sindoor. It features compelling first-hand accounts, it puts a spotlight on the individuals in India’s war rooms and on the frontlines, offering an inside look at the conflict.

Sai Abishek, Head of Factual Entertainment, Lifestyle & Kids - South Asia, Warner Bros. Discovery said, "At Warner Bros. Discovery, we are committed to bringing audiences impactful stories that deepen their understanding of the world around them. ‘Declassified: Operation Sindoor’ also marks the launch of our new Declassified franchise, through which we aim to bring audiences closer to defining moments that have shaped history”.

“For this first documentary, we are honoured to bring perspectives from across all three branches of India’s armed forces alongside key experts and those closest to the operation. Being entrusted with this unprecedented access came with tremendous responsibility, and we approached it with the rigour, sensitivity and authenticity that the subject demands”, he added.

Going beyond the public narrative, it reveals the critical moments and strategic choices that remained undisclosed until now.

‘Declassified: Operation Sindoor’ is set to premiere on Discovery and discovery+ on August 15, 2026.

--IANS

aa/