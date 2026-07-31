July 31, 2026 5:28 PM हिंदी

Lisa Haydon opens up about her Indian father and Australian mother, recalls her multicultural upbringing

Lisa Haydon opens up about her Indian father and Australian mother, recalls her multicultural upbringing

Mumbai, July 31 (IANS) Actress Lisa Haydon has opened up about her multicultural upbringing. She shared insights into her family roots and childhood experiences.

The actress revealed that her father was Indian and her mother was Australian, which gave her a unique blend of cultures while growing up. In her latest post on Instagram, the 'Housefull 3' actress recalled the influence of both her Indian and Australian heritage on her life. She also spoke about the special bond she shared with her family and how those experiences continue to remain close to her heart.

Posting a series of her videos and photos, Lisa recalled the moments that shaped her early years.

The actress wrote, “Australia. For anyone who’s new here—my dad is Indian and my mum was Australian. They had eight children together (I’m one of them ). I grew up in Mumbai, but my family moved to Oz eight months before my mum passed away. That was 10 years ago now.

Some of my core childhood memories were made here. Swimming all day at beaches where the water was absolutely freezing, getting dragged out into swells much bigger than we were, and then being rescued by surfers. I always wanted to be one of those surfers… instead of drowning under the swell, they always seemed to be dancing on top of it!”

If we ever complained about having to swim because it was cold or raining, my uncle would just look at us and say, “Why? Because you might get wet?” Fair point. Every year we’d spend a month crammed into one house with all my cousins, running barefoot around the neighbourhood until the streetlights came on. We’d get taken to Fisherman’s Wharf, spend afternoons at the skating rink watching all the older skaters who seemed impossibly cool, and the next morning I’d con my granny out of her newspaper money by telling her the papers were all sold out, just so I could keep the coins and buy myself Calippo ice blocks and Golden Gaytimes (IYKYK)!”

The post further read, “My cousins were all blonde and blue-eyed. We hardly looked related, but we were thick as thieves. Some things never change. Being here with my family fills my heart…

There are so many things I love about Australia that I think are underrated. Yes, the beaches are incredible, but so are the food, the fashion, and the easygoing way of life. This place holds so many of my happiest memories.”

The carousel photos feature the ‘Aisha’ actress’ candid selfies by the beach. She also shared playful videos of her sons Zack and Leo, along with her daughter Lara. Other glimpses show her spending time with her husband, Dino Lalvani.

For the unversed, Lisa Haydon tied the knot with British businessman Dino Lalvani on October 29, 2016, in an intimate beach wedding ceremony held in Phuket, Thailand. The couple is parents to three children — sons Zack, born in 2017, and Leo, born in 2020, along with their daughter Lara, who was born in June 2021.

--IANS

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