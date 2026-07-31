Swapna Barman, India's first heptathlete to win Asiad gold medal, retires from athletics

New Delhi, July 31 (IANS) Swapna Barman, India's first heptathlete to win a gold medal at the Asian Games, announced her retirement from athletics on Friday, citing the run of injuries.

The 29-year-old Arjuna awardee won the historic gold at the Jakarta 2018 Asian Games. Competing with a jaw injury, she became the first Indian to win an Asian Games heptathlon gold.

"This is one of the most difficult decisions of my life. Athletics has been more than just a sport for me-it has been my identity, my passion, my dream, and a journey filled with countless sacrifices, struggles, tears, and unforgettable memories," she wrote in an lengthy Instagram post.

“Over the years, I have faced many injuries, including a slipped disc and knee injuries. I tried to fight through the pain and keep going, but now my body is no longer supporting me the way it once did,” Barman noted in her retirement message.

Injuries and setbacks followed in the years after, but Barman kept fighting back and secured silver medals at the 2019 and 2023 Asian Championships. She also bagged a pentathlon silver at the 2023 Asian Indoor Championships.

Swapna Barman narrowly missed out on a podium at the Hangzhou 2023 Asian Games, finishing fourth - just four points short of compatriot Nandini Agasara, who claimed bronze.

“This is one of the most difficult decisions of my life. Athletics has been more than just a sport for me - it has been my identity, my passion, my dream.

"Walking away from something you have loved your entire life is never easy. My heart still wants to compete, to jump, and to chase my dreams, but I have to accept that this chapter of my life has come to an end. I am forever grateful to everyone who stood by me throughout this incredible journey," she wrote.

Swapna Barman first announced herself as a force in Indian athletics in 2017 when she claimed the heptathlon gold at the Asian Athletics Championships in Bhubaneshwar.

Her last competitive outing was at the 2025 National Open Athletics Championships in Bengaluru, where she secured third place.

"I leave athletics with a heart full of gratitude and memories that I will cherish forever. Being an Asian Games gold medallist and an Arjuna Awardee is an honour that I will always carry with immense pride," Swapana signed off.

--IANS

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