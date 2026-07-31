July 31, 2026 5:26 PM हिंदी

'Bhai Tera Star Hai' actress Niharika NM reveals why Sai Pallavi inspires her

'Bhai Tera Star Hai' actress Niharika NM reveals why Sai Pallavi inspires her

Mumbai, July 31 (IANS) Actress and content creator Niharika NM has opened up about her admiration for South actress Sai Pallavi.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Niharika NM revealed that Sai Pallavi continues to inspire her. She praised the actress for her simplicity, beauty, talent and dignified personality, adding that these qualities make her stand out. Niharika also shared her admiration for several other celebrated actresses, including Tabu and Sridevi. She called Tabu an evergreen performer and appreciated her acting and dancing skills.

Speaking about her latest release, ‘Bhai Tera Star Hai,’ Niharika revealed what made the project special for her.

“I really liked the script. I found it very fun, and the cast and crew were also very fresh. It is a very young and new film. In today’s time, I feel the comedies that are coming out are not making that much of an impact. So, when I read the script as an audience member, I felt this was something I would genuinely enjoy. And if I like watching such films, I want to be a part of them. This is exactly that kind of film.”

Niharika added, “I had a lot of fun working with Raghav. It was fun both on-screen and off-screen. Yes, exactly, it was like that. What you see in two or three seconds is basically stretched out for hours while shooting. Matching his energy in the scenes also pushes you to perform better because he brings so much energy to every moment. If the scene is written with that kind of energy, you have to match his pace and enthusiasm, and it turns out great.”

Directed by Vivek B. Agrawal, the film also features Raghav Juyal, Sanjay Kapoor, Barkha Singh, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Vivan Bhatena, Niki Aneja Walia, Vikalp Mehta, and others. ‘Bhai Tera Star Hai’ was released in theatres on July 30, 2026.

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

India slams crackdown on civilians in PoJK, urges intl community to hold Pakistan accountable for atrocities

India slams crackdown on civilians in PoJK, urges intl community to hold Pakistan accountable for atrocities

Tesla starts Model Y Premium Rear-Wheel Drive test drives in India

Tesla starts Model Y Premium Rear-Wheel Drive test drives in India

'My job is to execute every phase of my jump well,' says Praveen Chithravel ahead of the men's triple jump final in the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow on Friday. Photo credit: IANS

CWG 2026: 'My job is to execute every phase of my jump well,' says Praveen Chithravel

Jr & Sub-jr Women Academy C'ship: Pritam Siwach, Khalsa and Raja hockey gain big win (Credit: Hockey India)

Jr & Sub-jr Women Academy C'ship: Pritam Siwach, Khalsa and Raja Karan hockey gain big win

China retaliates against EU by sanctioning two Polish institutions

China retaliates against EU by sanctioning two Polish institutions

'We are not able to eat food properly,' boxer Preeti on cutting weight after entering 54kg final at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow. Photo credit: IANS

CWG 2026: 'We are not able to eat food properly,' boxer Preeti on cutting weight after entering 54kg final

Online nominations for Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2026 to close on Aug 15

Online nominations for Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2026 to close on Aug 15

Stephen Fleming the best person to take England Test cricket forward, says Rob Key

Stephen Fleming the best person to take England Test cricket forward, says Rob Key

Nepal PM reaches out to Madhes parties as communal violence spreads in region

Nepal PM reaches out to Madhes parties as communal violence spreads in region

Door open for Ben Stokes to return for 2027 Ashes, says England men’s MD Rob Key

Door open for Ben Stokes to return for 2027 Ashes, says England men’s MD Rob Key