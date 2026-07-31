'Bhai Tera Star Hai' actress Niharika NM reveals why Sai Pallavi inspires her

Mumbai, July 31 (IANS) Actress and content creator Niharika NM has opened up about her admiration for South actress Sai Pallavi.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Niharika NM revealed that Sai Pallavi continues to inspire her. She praised the actress for her simplicity, beauty, talent and dignified personality, adding that these qualities make her stand out. Niharika also shared her admiration for several other celebrated actresses, including Tabu and Sridevi. She called Tabu an evergreen performer and appreciated her acting and dancing skills.

Speaking about her latest release, ‘Bhai Tera Star Hai,’ Niharika revealed what made the project special for her.

“I really liked the script. I found it very fun, and the cast and crew were also very fresh. It is a very young and new film. In today’s time, I feel the comedies that are coming out are not making that much of an impact. So, when I read the script as an audience member, I felt this was something I would genuinely enjoy. And if I like watching such films, I want to be a part of them. This is exactly that kind of film.”

Niharika added, “I had a lot of fun working with Raghav. It was fun both on-screen and off-screen. Yes, exactly, it was like that. What you see in two or three seconds is basically stretched out for hours while shooting. Matching his energy in the scenes also pushes you to perform better because he brings so much energy to every moment. If the scene is written with that kind of energy, you have to match his pace and enthusiasm, and it turns out great.”

Directed by Vivek B. Agrawal, the film also features Raghav Juyal, Sanjay Kapoor, Barkha Singh, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Vivan Bhatena, Niki Aneja Walia, Vikalp Mehta, and others. ‘Bhai Tera Star Hai’ was released in theatres on July 30, 2026.

--IANS

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