Global smartphone revenue rises to record $109 billion in Q2 on premium demand: Report

New Delhi, July 31 (IANS) Global smartphone revenue rose 7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to a record $109 billion in the second quarter (Q2) of 2026 as higher device prices and growing demand for premium smartphones boosted market value, a report showed on Friday.

A report by Counterpoint Research said the quarter marked the highest-ever second-quarter smartphone revenue, with average selling prices (ASPs) rising 17 per cent YoY to a record $400.

The growth was driven by sustained consumer preference for premium devices as well as memory-driven price hikes across Android smartphone portfolios.

According to Counterpoint Research, smartphone makers are increasingly prioritising value over shipment volumes as rising component costs, particularly memory prices, continue to pressure margins.

Senior Analyst Shilpi Jain said manufacturers are moving away from volume-led strategies by passing on higher component costs to consumers, promoting higher-storage variants and expanding premium offerings.

Brands have also improved affordability through instalment plans, trade-in programmes and aggressive financing schemes, particularly in emerging markets.

Apple recorded the strongest performance among major brands, with its revenue increasing 22 per cent YoY and its global smartphone revenue share reaching a record 49 per cent during the quarter.

The growth was supported by a 13 per cent rise in shipments and continued demand for the iPhone 17 series.

Samsung ranked second with a 16 per cent revenue share, supported by 9 per cent growth in both revenue and shipments, aided by strong demand for its Galaxy A-series and a flagship phone model lineup.

Among other leading brands, Xiaomi's revenue fell 17 per cent, while OPPO and vivo reported declines of 10 per cent and 11 per cent, respectively, as higher prices failed to offset weaker shipments in entry- and mid-range segments.

Looking ahead, the report said memory shortages and rising component costs are expected to persist, prompting smartphone makers to further increase prices and focus on higher-value devices, while industry shipments are likely to face greater pressure in the second half of 2026.

--IANS

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