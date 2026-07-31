Hockey India chief Dilip Tirkey says Executive Board not consulted regarding the jersey colour change

New Delhi, July 31 (IANS) Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey on Friday wrote emails to senior office-bearers and Executive Board members, questioning the decision to change the national team’s traditional blue jersey to saffron for the upcoming FIH Hockey World Cup and stated it has been implemented "without being placed before the Executive Board for discussion and without my prior knowledge."

In an email addressed to the Hockey India Executive Board, a screenshot of which is taking rounds on social media, Tirkey wrote, "I wish to bring to your attention the recent change in the colour of the Indian national team's jersey. This decision appears to have been taken and implemented without being placed before the Executive Board for discussion and without my prior knowledge."

Tirkey stated that his objection was not to the new saffron colour but to the way in which the decision was made. "My concern is not with the choice of saffron itself. However, a decision of this significance, involving the identity and representation of our national team, should ideally have been discussed with the elected leadership and the Executive Board before implementation," he wrote.

The emails also indicated that the controversy around the decision and also referred to the political debate triggered by the move. Tirkey said, “The matter has since attracted considerable media attention and, unfortunately, political interpretation in certain quarters. With the World Cup approaching, I have publicly clarified that the change was purely a sporting decision so that the focus remains on the team and its preparations."

Former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who has been instrumental in making Odisha the sponsor of Indian hockey, also criticised the change in the team’s jersey colour to saffron, alleging that it was an attempt to politicise a national sporting symbol.

Tirkey further revealed that the Odisha government had sought an explanation over the issue. "I have also been asked by the Government of Odisha to provide clarification regarding this matter. I therefore request the concerned Hockey India officials to provide me with a written clarification at the earliest, outlining the basis for the decision, the process followed, and the circumstances under which the change was approved and implemented. This will enable me to respond appropriately and accurately," the email read.

He concluded by stating that, "More importantly, this matter highlights the need to ensure that significant decisions concerning the national team are brought before the elected leadership and Executive Board for due consultation and collective consideration. I raise this not to attribute blame, but to ensure transparency, accountability, and adherence to our established decision-making processes going forward."

In a separate mail, Hockey India Executive Director Commander Srivastava, Tirkey directed that a detailed note on the jersey change be circulated to all Executive Board members by 5 pm on July 31.

The communication read, “The background and rationale for changing the traditional color of the Indian national team jersey. The authority under which the decision was taken.

“The process followed in arriving at the decision including the officers, committees or other persons involved.”

“Whether any consultation was undertaken with the President, the Executive Board, current players, coaches, former international players or other relevant stakeholders.”

"And the reasons why neither the President no the Executive Board was informed or consulted prior to the public announcement."

--IANS

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