UPT20 League: Sharing dressing room with India, IPL stars a big boost for young cricketers, says Vishesh Gaur

Lucknow, July 31 (IANS) Gaur Gorakhpur Lions owner Vishesh Gaur believes that sharing a dressing room with seasoned international and IPL cricketers gives young players a big boost as it gives them the ideal environment to learn, build confidence, and grow.

"Sharing the dressing room with players who have represented India or played in the IPL is a huge source of inspiration for youngsters. They get the chance to closely observe how experienced professionals prepare, train and handle pressure. It also gives them the confidence that they can achieve the same dream,” Gaur said.

Gaur also revealed that wicketkeeper-batter Aryan Juyal will captain the Gorakhpur franchise, with Shivam Sharma serving as his deputy and former pacer Ankit Rajpoot coming on board as head coach.

"We are pretty happy with the squad. We managed to get most of the players we wanted and have built a balanced team and are satisfied with the combination. Aryan Juyal will lead the team this season, while Shivam Sharma will be the vice-captain. Ankit Rajpoot has joined us as the head coach, and we are confident in the leadership group we have assembled."

The Lions made a big splash at the player auction by shelling out Rs 21 lakh to secure opening batter Chaudhary. Explaining the big-ticket acquisition, Gaur said, "We wanted to strengthen our opening batting.

“That was one area we needed to fill after the retentions and Shivam Chaudhary was our top choice. He is a quality opening batter, an experienced leader and someone who can provide stability at the top of the order.”

Commending the UPCA leadership for taking the league to Lucknow and Kanpur this year, Gaur acknowledged the efforts of BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla and UPT20 League Governing Council Chairman Dr. Sanjay Kapoor.

"The league is growing every year, and UPCA deserves credit for constantly trying to take it to the next level. Hosting matches across two cities is a big step. It involves more effort and investment, but it will help the league reach more fans. Not many state leagues are doing this, and it shows UPCA's commitment to making the tournament bigger.

"I would like to thank Rajeev Shukla sir and Dr. Sanjay Kapoor for their vision and continuous efforts in making the UPT20 League a success. The league has grown with every season and has become a wonderful platform for young cricketers to showcase their talent and progress to the next level.”

The 24-day tournament, featuring 34 matches, including 13 double-headers, will commence at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow before moving to Kanpur's Green Park Stadium for the second leg, playoffs, and the final to be held on September 6.

--IANS

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