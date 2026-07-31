Former Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi from UBT Shiv Sena criticises ‘Ramayana’ trailer over ‘misplaced casting, VFX’

Mumbai, July 31 (IANS) Priyanka Chaturvedi, the former Member of Rajya Sabha from Shiv Sena (UBT) has slammed the recently released trailer of the upcoming Indian epic ‘Ramayana’.

On Friday, she took to her X, formerly Twitter, and penned a note criticising the recently released trailer, which received mixed reactions.

She wrote, “Now I know why they kept the Ramayana promo under wraps, simply because it is hardly worth the hype they tried to create. Misplaced casting, vfx, acting, bizarre costumes and music which could have been better. The DD Ramayana will last generations clearly”.

The trailer of ‘Ramayana’ was unveiled during the wee hours on Thursday, and it showcases a heavily VFX driven narrative of the Indian epic.

Earlier, the team of ‘Ramayana’ organised a special event ahead of the film’s scheduled trailer launch on July 24. The event, titled ‘Pratham Sankalp’ served as the film’s trailer preview in the national capital. The evening marked Pratham Sankalp, the ceremonial beginning of Ramayana's journey from Bharat to the World. Pratham Sankalp also marked the first public coming together of the principal cast of Ramayana, a landmark celebration that united generations of Indian cinema around one of India's greatest cultural legacies.

During the event, Ranbir Kapoor was seen touching the feet of Sunny Deol and the Indian poet, Kumar Vishwas. Ranbir took to the stage and greeted Kumar Vishwas and the senior actor paying his respect to them. However, the film’s trailer launch was pushed owing to the nationwide student protests demanding the resignation of the former Union Minister of Education, Dharmendra Pradhan.

The film is set to release on November 8, 2026.

--IANS

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