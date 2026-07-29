Siddharth’s message to the youth of nation: Live your youth, enjoy yourself

Mumbai, July 29 (IANS) Actor Siddharth, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming streaming series ‘Operation Safed Sagar’, has a message for the youth of the country in the current political climate.

The actor spoke with IANS along with his co-actors Jimmy Shergill, Mihir Ahuja and Arnav Bhasin in the BKC area of Mumbai during the promotions of the series.

Siddharth has always been vocal with his ideas, and thoughts when it comes to the social and political front in the country. However, this time he chose to take a guarded stance when he was asked to comment on the current political climate of the country given the NEET-UG 2026 paper leaks and the student movement that it triggered.

He told IANS, “So, my message to the youth of the nation is, you're young, live your youth, enjoy yourself and the rest you know what to do. You don't need to hear it from an old man. So I hope that after 20 years you'll ask me the question of ‘Operation Safed Sagar’, and you'll ask, how do you choose such a project just the way you asked about ‘Rang De Basanti’. And I'll tell you, I didn't choose it. I was chosen by the project”.

‘Operation Safed Sagar’ is based on the eponymous combined arms operation by the Indian Air Force, supporting elements of the Indian Army during the 1999 Kargil war that was aimed at flushing out regular and irregular troops of the Pakistani Army from vacated Indian Positions in the Kargil sector along the Line of Control. It was the first large-scale use of airpower in the Jammu and Kashmir region since the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.

The series is set to stream on August 7 on Netflix.

--IANS

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