DPL: All eight captains ready for new season as excitement builds

New Delhi, July 29 (IANS) The excitement surrounding the third season of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) reached a new high on Wednesday as captains of all eight franchises came together at the official pre-season press conference ahead of the tournament, which begins on July 31 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, talking about their hopes and aspirations.

Organised by the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA), the month-long T20 league will run until August 30, featuring some of Delhi's finest cricketers in what promises to be the biggest edition of the tournament so far.

Following a successful player auction held earlier this month, the franchises finalised their squads and are eager to begin their campaigns.

The third season of the Delhi Premier League will get underway on July 31, with Central Delhi Kings taking on Purani Dilli 6 in the tournament opener at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The month-long competition will culminate with the final on August 30, as eight teams battle for the coveted DPL trophy.

Newly-appointed Purani Dilli 6 captain Anuj Rawat expressed his delight at taking over the leadership role. "It is an honour to captain Purani Dilli 6. We have assembled a balanced squad with a good mix of experienced and young players. The atmosphere around the league is fantastic, and we are looking forward to playing in front of our home fans. The aim is to play positive cricket and give our best in every match."

South Delhi Superstarz captain Ayush Badoni said the players are motivated to make a strong start. "The quality of cricket in the DPL has been outstanding, and every team looks competitive this season. We have prepared well and are excited to get onto the field. Hopefully, we can entertain the fans and perform consistently throughout the tournament."

Representing defending champions West Delhi Lions, vice-captain Ayush Doseja said the team is determined to continue its winning momentum.

"Winning the title last season has given us confidence, but this is a new season with fresh challenges. Every team has strengthened its squad, so we know it won't be easy. We are focused on playing good cricket and defending our championship."

Outer Delhi Warriors skipper Siddhant Sharma believes his side has all the ingredients to make a deep run. "The team environment has been excellent since the auction. Everyone is eager to contribute, and we have worked hard in preparation. We are excited to begin the season and hope to make our supporters proud."

Central Delhi Kings captain Yash Dhull highlighted the importance of consistency. "The DPL provides a wonderful platform for Delhi's cricketers to showcase their talent. We have built a strong unit, and the goal is to play fearless cricket while maintaining consistency throughout the tournament."

East Delhi Riders captain Mayank Rawat said his side is ready for the challenge. "There is tremendous excitement within the squad. Every player is motivated, and we are looking forward to competing against some of the best talent in Delhi. It promises to be a great tournament."

North Delhi Strikers captain Sarthak Ranjan said the league continues to grow with every edition. "The standard of the competition keeps improving every year, which makes it even more exciting. We are confident in our preparations and can't wait to get started. Our focus is on playing disciplined and aggressive cricket."

New Delhi Tigers captain Himmat Singh believes fans can expect high-quality cricket throughout the tournament. "The DPL has become one of the premier domestic T20 leagues in the country. All teams are well-balanced, and the competition will be intense. We are eager to begin our campaign and give the fans plenty to cheer about."

With the captains expressing confidence and enthusiasm ahead of the new season, the stage is set for another thrilling edition of the Delhi Premier League.

Fans can look forward to a month of high-quality cricket featuring some of Delhi's finest talent as the race for the Season 3 title begins with the opening clash between Central Delhi Kings and Purani Dilli 6 on July 31 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

--IANS

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