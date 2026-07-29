Canada: Sexual assault case involving Punjab-origin driver not an isolated incident

Ottawa, July 29 (IANS) The sexual assault of a woman at a public parking facility in Canada by a Punjab-origin ride-share driver has reignited the country's broader debate on immigration, community standards and crime. While social media posts have also circulated claims linking the accused to the Khalistani extremist network, the allegations have not yet been confirmed by the Canadian authorities, a report has stated.

“A woman standing in a public parking lot at the Burlington GO Station on a June afternoon should not have to fear for her safety. On June 16, 2026, at around 5:15 p.m., she was approached by a man who initiated a conversation and then sexually assaulted her. When she fled to a nearby business, he followed and assaulted her a second time. She escaped without physical injuries, but the violation remains,” a report in 'Khalsa Vox' detailed.

Halton Regional Police charged Uber driver Mandeep Singh, 25, of Etobicoke, with two counts of sexual assault. Investigators released his photograph because they believe there may be additional victims and urged anyone with information to come forward. He was arrested on July 26 and held pending a bail hearing in Milton.

"The official record is straightforward. The circulating graphic that labels him a 'prominent Khalistani figure' and 'Big Khalistani Leader', ages him at 32, and frames the story as political drama is not," the report highlighted.

"Police releases and mainstream Canadian coverage describe a rideshare driver facing criminal charges. Social media has layered on unverified claims of extremist affiliations and gurdwara links. Those claims remain unconfirmed by authorities. Treating an unproven political identity as the central fact risks turning a serious crime into partisan ammunition and distracts from the victim and the failures that enabled the alleged attacks," it added.

Highlighting that the case is not an isolated incident, the report said that rideshare platforms place strangers in private vehicles or close proximity under the banner of convenience and trust and while background checks exist, gaps do persist.

"A driver who can approach a stranger in a public lot, assault her, and pursue her when she seeks safety raises basic questions about screening, real-time accountability, and how long it takes for complaints to produce arrests. More than a month passed between the incidents and the charges. That delay matters when public safety is at stake," the report highlighted.

“Canada’s broader conversation about immigration, community standards, and crime often collapses into caricature. Some voices immediately reach for ethnic or political scapegoats; others treat any discussion of patterns as forbidden. Neither helps. Sexual assault is a crime of power and opportunity,” it added.

The report stressed that when such assaults take place in public spaces near transit facilities used by ordinary commuters, the focus should remain on protecting potential victims, conducting a thorough investigation, ensuring impartial prosecution, and assessing whether commercial platforms are taking adequate measures to prevent offenders from exploiting their networks.

--IANS

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