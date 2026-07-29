Malaysia Ladies Golf: Ceerat, Guntas inside top-10 after second round

Selangor (Malaysia), July 29 (IANS) Ceerat Kang and Guntas Kaur Sandhu, part of the two-member Indian team sent by the Indian Golf Union (IGU), kept themselves in title contention by remaining inside the top-10 after the second round of the coveted Malaysia Ladies Amateur Open in Selangor, Malaysia, on Tuesday.

In the team championship, India are placed third with a combined total of four-over 292, trailing leaders Malaysia by four strokes.

While Panchkula’s Ceerat carded a one-under 71 for an overall one-over 145 to end Day 2 in solo sixth position at the Glenmarie Golf & Country Club, Chandigarh girl Guntas posted a two-over 74 to lie joint seventh. Malaysia’s Amberly Zaira Binti Zamra set the course ablaze with a five-under 67 to capture the overall lead at two-under 142.

A total of 54 golfers from 11 countries including China, Hong Kong, Chinese Taipei, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Brunei, South Korea, Philippines and Singapore are competing in the event.

Ceerat, 19, began her second round with a bang, sinking three birdies on her front nine, but bogeys on the 16th and 18th holes pegged her back. Guntas, 15, on the other hand, had a topsy-turvy round with three birdies and two bogeys on the front nine and one birdie and two bogeys on the back nine for a two-over 74.

Earlier, Guntas Kaur carded a brilliant one-over 73 to take the tied second spot along with three other golfers after the opening round on Tuesday. The 15-year-old is part of a two-member Indian team sent by the Indian Golf Union, the National Sports Federation (NSF) recognised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (MYAS), Government of India.

Ceerat Kang carded a two-over 74 at the par-72 Glenmarie Golf & Country Club to end Day 1 in solo sixth position. Malaysia’s Foong Zi Yu submitted her card at one-under 71 to take the opening round lead. In the team championship, India are placed third with a combined total of three-over 147.

The tournament, in its 40th edition, is being staged at the Glenmarie Golf & Country Club, with around 40 amateur golfers from 20 countries competing in the three-round event, with individual winners decided after 54 holes. The champion team will be decided after 36 holes with the combined score of the two golfers.

--IANS

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