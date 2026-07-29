AC Milan bolster defence with signing of French youngster Sankhoun Diawara

Milan, July 29 (IANS) AC Milan have completed the signing of highly-rated French defender Sankhoun Diawara from Ligue 2 champions Troyes, with the 20-year-old putting pen to paper on a long-term contract that will keep him at the San Siro until June 30, 2031, with an option to extend for a further season.

The Rossoneri confirmed the transfer on Wednesday, adding another promising young talent to new head coach Rúben Amorim's squad ahead of the 2026-27 campaign. Diawara becomes Milan's third signing of the summer after the club invested a reported record fee of around 74 million euros (USD 84 million) to sign Portuguese forward Goncalo Ramos from Paris Saint-Germain and also brought in Spanish defender Mario Gila from Lazio.

Born in Paris on January 13, 2006, Diawara began his football journey in the youth systems of FC Solitaires Paris and CA Paris-Charenton before joining Troyes' academy in 2020. He steadily progressed through the ranks and made his senior debut for the French club in the Coupe de France in November 2024.

The left-footed centre-back enjoyed a breakthrough campaign last season, making 17 appearances across Ligue 2 and domestic cup competitions. He played an important role as Troyes secured the Ligue 2 title and earned promotion back to the French top flight, with his assured displays earning praise as one of the brightest young defensive prospects in the country.

Known for his composure on the ball, physical presence and strong reading of the game, Diawara has built a reputation as a modern central defender capable of contributing in possession while remaining solid defensively. His performances in France convinced Milan to move quickly to secure his signature as part of the club's long-term project under Amorim.

Diawara will wear the No. 13 jersey at Milan and is expected to compete for opportunities in the first team while continuing his development alongside an experienced defensive unit.

--IANS

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