July 29, 2026 10:17 PM हिंदी

Gwalior Cheetahs announce first-of-its-kind high-performance Camp in Gwalior

Madhya Pradesh Premier League (MPL) franchise Gwalior Cheetahs announce first-of-its-kind High Performance Camp in Gwalior. Photo credit: Gwalior Cheetahs

Gwalior, July 29 (IANS) Gwalior Cheetahs on Wednesday announced the launch of a first-of-its-kind high-performance camp, a five-day cricket development initiative to be conducted in partnership with The Scindia School, Gwalior, from July 28 to August 1.

The joint initiative reflects a continued commitment to strengthening grassroots cricket by supporting long-term player development. The camp has brought together 100 promising young cricketers across the Under-12 to Under-19 categories for a training programme focused on game development and other key aspects of modern-day cricket.

Participants will receive high-quality, skill-specific coaching aimed at helping them develop the skills and mindset required at the professional level.

Conducted under the supervision of Gwalior Cheetahs head coach Aditya Shrivastava, the camp will provide youngsters with exposure to professional coaching methods and modern training practices. Having guided Madhya Pradesh to their historic Ranji Trophy triumph after a 69-year wait, Shrivastava now remains equally committed to helping prepare the state's next generation of cricketers.

Sukhvinder Singh, CEO, JKC Sports, said, "At JKC Sports, we are committed to strengthening grassroots cricket and creating opportunities for young players to grow in a professional environment. With highly competitive state leagues like the Madhya Pradesh League raising the standard of domestic cricket, it is important that young cricketers are exposed to the same level of preparation, coaching and professionalism. Through this High Performance Camp, we hope to provide them with the right guidance and environment to take the next step in their cricketing journey."

The High Performance Camp is the first in a series of grassroots initiatives planned by JKC Sports across Madhya Pradesh, with the organisation aiming to build a sustainable player development pathway that contributes to the growth of cricket in the state beyond the Madhya Pradesh League season.

Gwalior Cheetahs, led by star batter Rajat Patidar, enjoyed a competitive campaign in the 2026 Madhya Pradesh League, missing out on a place in the playoffs. The franchise continues to invest in grassroots player development through long-term initiatives aimed at identifying, nurturing and preparing the next generation of cricketers from across Madhya Pradesh.

--IANS

hs/bsk/

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Madhya Pradesh Premier League (MPL) franchise Gwalior Cheetahs announce first-of-its-kind High Performance Camp in Gwalior. Photo credit: Gwalior Cheetahs

Gwalior Cheetahs announce first-of-its-kind high-performance Camp in Gwalior