July 29, 2026 10:16 PM हिंदी

BJP accuses Rahul Gandhi of misleading Parliament, insulting students

BJP accuses Rahul Gandhi of misleading Parliament, insulting students

New Delhi, July 29 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday tore into Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks during the Lok Sabha debate on the newly passed anti-paper leak legislation, accusing him of "misleading the nation, making factually incorrect statements, and using unparliamentary language".

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, BJP MP and national spokesperson Sambit Patra welcomed the passage of the strengthened law aimed at preventing examination paper leaks.

He said the Narendra Modi-led government has taken decisive steps to make the examination system more transparent, secure, and accountable by imposing stricter penalties on those involved in paper leak rackets.

Targeting Rahul Gandhi, Patra alleged that the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) repeatedly shifted his arguments during the Parliamentary debate and failed to raise any substantive issues concerning students.

He claimed that Rahul Gandhi falsely alleged that security forces had opened fire on protesting students and incorrectly accused the Union Home Minister Amit Shah of ordering such action.

According to Patra, no firing took place, and decisions regarding crowd control are taken by the local magistrate based on the situation, not by the Union Home Minister.

The BJP spokesperson also objected to Rahul Gandhi's use of terms such as "idiot" and "Andbhakt" during his speech, calling them insulting to students and the public.

He said that such language was unparliamentary and reflected a disrespectful attitude towards India's youth.

Sambit Patra also alleged that Rahul Gandhi made baseless claims against security personnel by accusing them of misconduct with women protesters, saying such allegations hurt the morale and dignity of the armed forces.

Responding to Rahul Gandhi's criticism of the Home Minister Shah's absence, Patra asserted that Home Minister Amit Shah was present in Parliament during the debate and that the Congress leader's remarks were intended only to create sensationalism.

He also rejected LoP Rahul Gandhi's claims regarding the Home Minister's security convoy and allegations that his microphone had been switched off in the House.

Patra accused the Congress of attempting to create unrest for political gains, alleging that the party has historically prioritised the Gandhi family over the interests of students and young people.

He said that while the BJP focuses on governance, legal reforms, and factual discourse, the Congress relies on misinformation and political theatrics.

He asked Rahul Gandhi to apologise to the nation for what he described as "false" and "misleading statements" made in the Parliament.

--IANS

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