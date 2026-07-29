Arnav Bhasin was ‘mesmerised’ by flight checks of Siddharth in ‘Operation Safed Sagar’

Mumbai, July 29 (IANS) Actor Arnav Bhasin, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming streaming series ‘Operation Safed Sagar’, has shared that he was “mesmerised” by his co-actor Siddharth in the show.

The actor spoke with IANS along with his co-actors Siddharth, Jimmy Shergill, and Mihir Ahuja in the BKC area of Mumbai during the promotions of the series.

He said that he was impressed by how Siddharth got the nuances right in the shortest possible time frame.

Arnav told IANS, “I was just absorbing the early days on the set, and I was already mesmerized by his work. I've not known him individually. We were just watching him. Our coach was teaching air force pilots how to do a flight check before we enter the flight. And I tell you, Siddharth did it perfectly, and within a few seconds, he was done with the flight check. The taps that he was doing to check. And in a very less amount of time in which he got to know that okay, this happens and to the execution”.

He further mentioned, “And then you'll not be able to tell that he's not trained for it for years to be able to get into a flight, and to do it so quickly. He really, really did his job really well. And I mean, I don't know how much he would want me to reveal about how he worked on his character. I was very curious about how he was working on this character”.

‘Operation Safed Sagar’ is based on the eponymous combined arms operation by the Indian Air Force, supporting elements of the Indian Army during the 1999 Kargil war that was aimed at flushing out regular and irregular troops of the Pakistani Army from vacated Indian Positions in the Kargil sector along the Line of Control. It was the first large-scale use of airpower in the Jammu and Kashmir region since the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.

The series is set to stream on August 7 on Netflix.

--IANS

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