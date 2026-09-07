‘Momentum is very important’: Harmanpreet urges India to trust plans in Asia Cup knockout stage

New Delhi, Sep 7 (IANS) India captain Harmanpreet Kaur has called for her side to maintain its momentum as the team enters the knockout stage of the tournament, saying the next two matches will be crucial and urging the players to stick to the plans that have served them well during the league stage.

“The next two games are very important for us. One game at a time; the next game is very important. Hopefully we will continue the way we have been performing well in this tournament. I think that momentum is very important now. Trusting ourselves, trusting our plans and just going the way we have been batting and bowling during the league stage,” Harmanpreet said in a video shared by the BCCI on Monday.

India’s campaign has featured contributions across departments, with Harmanpreet highlighting the performances that have helped the side build confidence heading into the decisive phase.

She pointed specifically to Shafali Verma’s aggressive display in the opening game and Smriti Mandhana’s century in the second, before turning her attention to the bowling unit’s response in the latest match.

“In the first game, Shafali’s batting…the way she was hitting the ball, and in the second game, Smriti’s hundred, the way she was batting was outstanding to watch. Today, our bowlers took the challenge. They just need to trust their plans and trust themselves and execute whenever the team needs it. Good overall performance for everyone. And now the semis are there, the finals are there. I think we just need to keep doing the hard work again and again,” she added.

The captain’s emphasis on consistency comes with India now facing the pressure of the knockout rounds. Rather than looking too far ahead, Harmanpreet stressed the importance of treating each match separately while preserving the confidence generated during the league phase.

For Harmanpreet, the journey to this stage has also exceeded her own expectations. Reflecting on her career and the support behind it, she credited her teammates, the BCCI, the support staff and her family for helping her reach this point.

“I never thought I would come that far. I would like to give credit to my teammates, BCCI, sports staff, my family members, my parents. They have been my biggest strength. And hopefully keep doing the hard work for many more years and keep working hard whenever the team needs,” she stated.

--IANS

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