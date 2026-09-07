Ram Gopal Varma says AI could leave humans with neither muscle nor mind to work

Mumbai, Sep 7 (IANS) Maverick filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has drawn a parallel with the Industrial Revolution, which replaced several physical jobs, and said that artificial intelligence is now beginning to “erase” jobs that require human thinking and creativity.

Taking to X, formerly called Twitter, the filmmaker wrote: “With AI, the first jobs to vanish will be of those who immediately don’t embrace it. Technology has always been designed for our convenience, to save us from physical hardships and to save our time from wasting it on mundane tasks…(sic).”

“We all wish for more and more free time, and now our wish is coming true with AI freeing us for all time and most probably forever. We as humans had two assets .. one the muscle with which we perform tasks, and the mind we use to think and create.”

Drawing the parallel, he wrote: “The Industrial Revolution started erasing physical jobs and now A I is erasing our minds ..Soon we will not have both and that’s nothing but our most ardent wish coming true Edward Abbey in W. W. Jacobs’s ‘The Monkey’s Paw’ warned us about this

‘Beware of what you wish for.. it might come true’. It did (sic).”

RGV has directed films across multiple genres. He is popular for having gritty realism, technical finesse in his cinema. Varma is tagged as one of the pioneers of new-age Indian cinema.

He is currently busy with 'Police Station Mein Bhoot' starring Manoj Bajpayee

Speaking about the cast of “Police Station Mein Bhoot,” the film also stars Genelia Deshmukh as the female lead.

He is simultaneously working on “Police Company” starring Harshvardhan Rane. The film was announced last month.

RGV had then shared on X that the film’s tag line is ‘It Is More Dangerous Than D Company’.

“The police is an institution, and an underworld company is a money making organisation.. But when an institution is given extra powers, it will soon become a company.”

“After DAWOOD IBRAHIM brutally finished most of his rival gangs, he grew his GANG into a COMPANY and then left for DUBAI leaving his protégée CHOTA RAJAN to head the operations of D COMPANY. Subsequently a chain of events led to a split between Dawood and Rajan , which in turn caused a vacuum in the Mumbai underworld (sic).”

RGV went on to say that the film “Police Company” is story inspired from that “SQUAD based on one of its team members DAYA NAYAK which is being played by HARSH VARDHAN RANE ..The film has a huge ensemble cast , the details of which will be revealed soon.”

--IANS

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