September 07, 2026 1:32 PM हिंदी

Over 600 technology experts to discuss AI, cybersecurity at APNIC conference

Over 600 technology experts to discuss AI, cybersecurity at APNIC conference

New Delhi, Sep 7 (IANS) Over 600 internet experts, policymakers and technology leaders will gather in Mumbai for the 62nd APNIC Conference (APNIC 62) from September 4 to September 10, 2026, to discuss AI, cybersecurity and the resilience of Internet infrastructure, an official statement said on Monday.

The conference will bring together technical experts, network operators, policymakers and internet community leaders to examine AI‑powered services, network automation, routing security, cybersecurity and Internet governance issues.

“As India’s digital ecosystem continues to expand, ensuring secure, resilient and future-ready Internet infrastructure remains a key priority,” said Sushil Pal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

APNIC 62 provides an important platform for India to engage with the Asia Pacific technical community, exchanging knowledge and strengthening collaboration towards an open, inclusive and trusted Internet for all, Pal added.

The event will feature technical workshops, conference sessions, policy meetings and community events focused on a secure and resilient Internet for the Asia Pacific, the statement said.

The event is organised by the Asia Pacific Network Information Centre and hosted by the National Internet Exchange of India and the Internet Service Providers Association of India with support from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the Maharashtra government.

“AI and other major technical and societal shifts are placing unprecedented demands on the networks that underpin our economies and societies. APNIC 62 brings the region’s Internet community together to turn shared expertise into practical action for a more secure, resilient and scalable Internet,” said APNIC Director General Jia Rong Low.

“India’s leadership in IPv6 adoption shows what is possible when technical capability, investment and collaboration align,” he added.

At the sidelines of APNIC 62, NIXI and APNIC will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance the deployment of key Internet infrastructure technologies – IPv6 and routing security, which will contribute to the strengthening of the security, resilience, and long-term development of India's Internet infrastructure.

APNIC, the Asia Pacific Network Information Centre, helps manage critical resources - Internet addresses and network identifiers - across 56 economies in the Asia Pacific region.

—IANS

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