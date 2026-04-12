Shrimant wins gold at Norway Para-Armwrestling Cup 2026, dedicates medal to martyrs

New Delhi, April 12 (IANS) India’s leading para-armwrestler Shrimant Jha delivered a standout performance to win the gold medal at the Norway Para-Armwrestling Cup 2026, held in Eidfjord, Norway, marking yet another milestone in his illustrious international career.

Competing in the PIUH -85 kg category, Jha faced a strong field of top para-armwrestlers from across the globe. Demonstrating exceptional strength, refined technique, and unwavering determination, he dominated the competition to secure the top podium finish and bring pride to the nation.

The prestigious tournament, conducted from April 8 to April 12, witnessed high-intensity contests featuring elite athletes, making Jha’s achievement particularly noteworthy. His victory not only adds to India’s medal tally in para-sports but also reinforces his standing among the world’s best in the discipline.

In a heartfelt gesture following his triumph, Jha dedicated his gold medal to the martyrs of the country, paying tribute to the sacrifices made by the armed forces.

“Every victory of mine is for the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the safety of our nation. This Gold Medal is dedicated to all our martyrs,” he said.

Jha’s latest success further cements his reputation as one of the premier para-armwrestlers globally. Currently ranked World No. 3 and Asia’s No. 1, he has amassed an impressive tally of 64 international medals for India, a remarkable achievement that underscores his consistency, resilience, and dominance over the years.

Reflecting on his achievement, Jha expressed both satisfaction and motivation for future challenges, stating that his journey is driven by a sense of purpose and inspiration drawn from the nation’s heroes.

“This achievement is very special for me. I compete in every match with inspiration from our brave soldiers. My next goal is to win a Gold Medal again in upcoming international competitions and make India even more proud,” he added.

--IANS

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