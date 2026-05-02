May 02, 2026 10:07 PM हिंदी

PM Modi visit puts Vedic Clock at Kashi Vishwanath in global spotlight​

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple, in Varanasi district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, April 29, 2026. (Photo: IANS/PMO)

Varanasi/Bhopal, May 2 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi has brought the “Vikramaditya Vedic Clock” into sharp national and international focus, with the installation recording a digital reach of over 7.8 million people across multiple platforms.

PM Modi observed the Vedic Clock on April 29 after offering prayers and described it as a “magnificent blend of ancient wisdom and modern scientific outlook”. His remarks triggered widespread engagement across digital platforms, with live streams on official channels drawing thousands of viewers and television coverage reaching millions.

According to a statement from the Madhya Pradesh government on Saturday, the hashtag Vikramotsav Varanasi ranked first in India’s trending section, while several related hashtags generated significant traction. Officials said the strong digital response reflects growing interest in India’s traditional knowledge systems and their contemporary relevance.

Notably, the Vedic Clock, developed by the Maharaja Vikramaditya Research Institute in Ujjain, was presented by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and installed at the temple complex on April 4, 2026.

Explaining the significance of the initiative, a Madhya Pradesh government official said that the Vikramaditya Vedic Clock represents a scientific interpretation of India’s ancient timekeeping system and is an effort to present it in a format that is accessible to the modern generation.

The official added that the project aims to revive awareness of traditional astronomical knowledge while aligning it with contemporary technology.

Unlike conventional clocks, the Vedic Clock follows a 30-hour cycle based on sunrise and divides time into 30 Muhurats. It also displays detailed Panchang elements, including Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga, Karana, and planetary positions, offering a comprehensive understanding of the traditional Indian calendar system.

The initiative has also been extended into the digital space through the Vikramaditya Vedic Clock mobile application, available on both the Google Play Store and App Store. Supporting more than 189 languages, the app provides sunrise and sunset timings, auspicious and inauspicious periods, and a Panchang spanning 7,000 years from the era of the Mahabharata to the present day. It also includes an alarm feature based on the Vedic time system.

Highlighting future plans, another official from the Madhya Pradesh government said that, following the success of this initiative in Varanasi, there are plans to install similar Vedic clocks at major religious centres across the country, including prominent Jyotirlinga sites and the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, to take this knowledge tradition to a wider audience.

Officials believe the project is not only a cultural installation but also a step towards globalising India’s traditional scientific heritage. By combining ancient wisdom with modern outreach, the Vikramaditya Vedic Clock has emerged as a symbol of how heritage and technology can come together to create meaningful public engagement.

--IANS

pd/dan

LATEST NEWS

India lose opener to Australia despite spirited display in in a Group B match of AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup 2026 at Pitch 8 of the Suzhou Taihu Football Sports Centre in Suzhou, China on Saturday. Photo credit:

AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup: India lose opener to Australia despite spirited display

India to grow over 7 pc despite West Asia conflict: CEA Nageswaran

India to grow over 7 pc despite West Asia conflict: CEA Nageswaran

NIA court sentences LeT operative to 7 years in Bengaluru prison radicalisation case​ (Photo: IANS)

NIA court sentences LeT operative to 7 years in Bengaluru prison radicalisation case​

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis building pathway for Mumbai's transformation: Piyush Goyal

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis building pathway for Mumbai's transformation: Piyush Goyal

Anshul Kamboj’s 3-32, Noor Ahmad’s 2-26 help Chennai Super Kings restrict Mumbai Indians to 159/7 in a match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Anshul Kamboj’s 3-32, Noor Ahmad’s 2-26 help CSK restrict MI to 159/7

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple, in Varanasi district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, April 29, 2026. (Photo: IANS/PMO)

PM Modi visit puts Vedic Clock at Kashi Vishwanath in global spotlight​

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta addresses the Tourism Stakeholder Conference 2026 on the theme “Unlocking Delhi’s Tourism Growth Potential: From Transit Hub to Destination City” at The Ashok Hotel in New Delhi on Saturday, May 02, 2026. (Photo: IANS/Deepak Kumar)

Delhi will emerge as a global tourism destination: CM Rekha Gupta

Mumbai: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat during the Karmayogi Ekal Shikshak Melava 2026 and the Karmayogi Puraskar Vitran Sohala organised by the Kai Laxmanrao Mankar Smruti Sanstha in Mumbai, Saturday, May 02, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

Education key to tribal empowerment: Mohan Bhagwat ​

India will carry a winning habit into Women’s T20 World Cup, said BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia to reporters on the sidelines of the Women’s T20 World Cup squad announcement in Mumbai on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

India will carry a winning habit into Women’s T20 World Cup, says BCCI secretary Saikia

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addresses supporters during the ‘Shaurya Sandhya’ event marking the anniversary of Operation Sindoor at India Gate, in New Delhi, on Saturday, May 02, 2026. (Photo: IANS/Prem Nath Pandey)

Operation Sindoor golden chapter of India’s military history: Rajnath Singh​