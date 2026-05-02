May 02, 2026 10:06 PM हिंदी

NIA court sentences LeT operative to 7 years in Bengaluru prison radicalisation case​

NIA court sentences LeT operative to 7 years in Bengaluru prison radicalisation case​ (Photo: IANS)

Bengaluru, May 2 (IANS) A special court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has convicted and sentenced another key operative of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in connection with the 2023 Bengaluru prison radicalisation case, said the official statement released on Saturday.​

The NIA special court in Bengaluru sentenced Vikram Kumar, alias Chota Usman, to seven years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 30,000 under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and the Explosive Substances Act.​

Vikram is the eighth accused in the case to be convicted, which was re-registered by the NIA. Last month, the court had sentenced seven other accused, including the alleged mastermind and LeT operative T Naseer, who is said to have orchestrated the radicalisation conspiracy while lodged as an undertrial prisoner in the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in connection with the 2008 Bengaluru serial blasts case.​

According to the NIA, Vikram Kumar was radicalised and recruited by Naseer along with co-accused Junaid Ahmed while he was in Bengaluru prison. Even after his release, he remained in contact with them.​

Investigations revealed that in May 2023, Vikram allegedly collected a consignment of hand grenades and walkie-talkies from a “dead drop” in Ambala, Haryana, and delivered them to a co-accused in Bengaluru.​

The NIA further said that Vikram, who was funded by Junaid, was also part of a larger conspiracy to facilitate the escape of T Naseer while he was being transported from prison to court. The plan was allegedly aimed at advancing LeT’s terror activities in India and undermining national security and sovereignty.​

The case was initially registered by the Bengaluru Central Crime Branch in July 2023 after the seizure of arms, ammunition, and digital devices from habitual offenders who had allegedly planned a series of terror attacks in the city to further LeT’s agenda.

The NIA later took over the investigation and uncovered a wider conspiracy, including the escape plot.​

The agency has filed a chargesheet against 12 accused in the case. One of the accused, Junaid Ahmed, remains at large, and efforts are underway to locate him.​

It can be noted that, as of late April 2026, the National Investigation Agency special court in Bengaluru has sentenced seven individuals, including Lashkar-e-Taiba operative T Naseer, to seven years of rigorous imprisonment in the 2023 Bengaluru prison radicalisation case.​

The plot was hatched inside the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in Bengaluru, where Naseer, a life convict in the 2008 serial blasts case, radicalised vulnerable inmates to join the banned terror group LeT.​

The accused pleaded guilty in July 2025 to charges including recruitment, training, and planning terror activities.​

--IANS

mka/dan

LATEST NEWS

India lose opener to Australia despite spirited display in in a Group B match of AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup 2026 at Pitch 8 of the Suzhou Taihu Football Sports Centre in Suzhou, China on Saturday. Photo credit:

AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup: India lose opener to Australia despite spirited display

India to grow over 7 pc despite West Asia conflict: CEA Nageswaran

India to grow over 7 pc despite West Asia conflict: CEA Nageswaran

NIA court sentences LeT operative to 7 years in Bengaluru prison radicalisation case​ (Photo: IANS)

NIA court sentences LeT operative to 7 years in Bengaluru prison radicalisation case​

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis building pathway for Mumbai's transformation: Piyush Goyal

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis building pathway for Mumbai's transformation: Piyush Goyal

Anshul Kamboj’s 3-32, Noor Ahmad’s 2-26 help Chennai Super Kings restrict Mumbai Indians to 159/7 in a match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Anshul Kamboj’s 3-32, Noor Ahmad’s 2-26 help CSK restrict MI to 159/7

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple, in Varanasi district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, April 29, 2026. (Photo: IANS/PMO)

PM Modi visit puts Vedic Clock at Kashi Vishwanath in global spotlight​

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta addresses the Tourism Stakeholder Conference 2026 on the theme “Unlocking Delhi’s Tourism Growth Potential: From Transit Hub to Destination City” at The Ashok Hotel in New Delhi on Saturday, May 02, 2026. (Photo: IANS/Deepak Kumar)

Delhi will emerge as a global tourism destination: CM Rekha Gupta

Mumbai: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat during the Karmayogi Ekal Shikshak Melava 2026 and the Karmayogi Puraskar Vitran Sohala organised by the Kai Laxmanrao Mankar Smruti Sanstha in Mumbai, Saturday, May 02, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

Education key to tribal empowerment: Mohan Bhagwat ​

India will carry a winning habit into Women’s T20 World Cup, said BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia to reporters on the sidelines of the Women’s T20 World Cup squad announcement in Mumbai on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

India will carry a winning habit into Women’s T20 World Cup, says BCCI secretary Saikia

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addresses supporters during the ‘Shaurya Sandhya’ event marking the anniversary of Operation Sindoor at India Gate, in New Delhi, on Saturday, May 02, 2026. (Photo: IANS/Prem Nath Pandey)

Operation Sindoor golden chapter of India’s military history: Rajnath Singh​