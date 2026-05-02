NIA court sentences LeT operative to 7 years in Bengaluru prison radicalisation case​

Bengaluru, May 2 (IANS) A special court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has convicted and sentenced another key operative of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in connection with the 2023 Bengaluru prison radicalisation case, said the official statement released on Saturday.​

The NIA special court in Bengaluru sentenced Vikram Kumar, alias Chota Usman, to seven years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 30,000 under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and the Explosive Substances Act.​

Vikram is the eighth accused in the case to be convicted, which was re-registered by the NIA. Last month, the court had sentenced seven other accused, including the alleged mastermind and LeT operative T Naseer, who is said to have orchestrated the radicalisation conspiracy while lodged as an undertrial prisoner in the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in connection with the 2008 Bengaluru serial blasts case.​

According to the NIA, Vikram Kumar was radicalised and recruited by Naseer along with co-accused Junaid Ahmed while he was in Bengaluru prison. Even after his release, he remained in contact with them.​

Investigations revealed that in May 2023, Vikram allegedly collected a consignment of hand grenades and walkie-talkies from a “dead drop” in Ambala, Haryana, and delivered them to a co-accused in Bengaluru.​

The NIA further said that Vikram, who was funded by Junaid, was also part of a larger conspiracy to facilitate the escape of T Naseer while he was being transported from prison to court. The plan was allegedly aimed at advancing LeT’s terror activities in India and undermining national security and sovereignty.​

The case was initially registered by the Bengaluru Central Crime Branch in July 2023 after the seizure of arms, ammunition, and digital devices from habitual offenders who had allegedly planned a series of terror attacks in the city to further LeT’s agenda.

The NIA later took over the investigation and uncovered a wider conspiracy, including the escape plot.​

The agency has filed a chargesheet against 12 accused in the case. One of the accused, Junaid Ahmed, remains at large, and efforts are underway to locate him.​

It can be noted that, as of late April 2026, the National Investigation Agency special court in Bengaluru has sentenced seven individuals, including Lashkar-e-Taiba operative T Naseer, to seven years of rigorous imprisonment in the 2023 Bengaluru prison radicalisation case.​

The plot was hatched inside the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in Bengaluru, where Naseer, a life convict in the 2008 serial blasts case, radicalised vulnerable inmates to join the banned terror group LeT.​

The accused pleaded guilty in July 2025 to charges including recruitment, training, and planning terror activities.​

--IANS

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