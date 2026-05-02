Maharashtra CM Fadnavis building pathway for Mumbai's transformation: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi, May 2 (IANS) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday said that Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is building a pathway for Mumbai's transformation where ease of living for citizens is paramount.

In a post on X, Goyal said “I thank CM Fadnavis for chairing a review meeting today for transforming Uttar Mumbai into ‘Uttam Mumbai’ by ensuring world class services are available to citizens in this area, be it healthcare, infrastructure and other civic amenities”.

Earlier, Fadnavis chaired a review meeting regarding various issues of the Mumbai North Lok Sabha constituency in the presence of Goyal.

“Various infrastructure projects are underway in the MMR, which will boost transportation speed. Instructed officials to create a policy for effectively using ‘housing stock’ reserved for project-affected citizens,” said Fadnavis.

“Development is ongoing on several MMRDA land parcels, with more projects proposed. Directed to conduct a joint survey with central agencies, and to send a consolidated land proposal to the Central Government. Additionally, instructed that, as per court orders, a nodal officer must be appointed to expedite pending legal cases involving the lands under MMRDA,” he posted on X social media platform.

He further directed that the BMC must upgrade equipment, sanitation and staffing at Shatabdi and Bhagwati hospitals.

“Instructed that the demarcation of Mumbai’s village settlements must be fast-tracked to ensure all residents receive civic amenities. Also directed to develop a master plan for a 'Convention Centre' in Gorai, modelled after Delhi’s Bharat Mandapam,” said Maharashtra CM.

“These initiatives will go a long way in redefining Mumbai’s urban landscape, delivering faster connectivity, superior healthcare, and a dignified standard of living for every citizen. Senior officials were present,” he added.

—IANS

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